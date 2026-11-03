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Shell agrees sale of North West Shelf stake for $1.45 billion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Shell agrees sale of North West Shelf stake for $1.45 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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Shell Sells 16.67% North West Shelf LNG Stake to ADNOC XRG for $1.45 Billion

Shell Divests Stake in Major Australian LNG Project

Details of the Transaction

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Shell on Tuesday agreed to sell its stake in Australia's North West Shelf project to subsidiaries of ADNOC's XRG for $1.45 billion, as it sheds mature assets to focus capital on higher-return opportunities.

Overview of the North West Shelf Project

The North West Shelf project, one of Australia's biggest LNG export facilities, comprises a number of interconnected joint ventures involving Woodside, Chevron, BP, Shell, MIMI and China's CNOOC. 

Transaction Timeline and Payment Structure

The sale of the 16.67% non-operated interest is expected to close in 2027, and the deal includes an additional milestone-linked contingent payment on top of the base consideration, Shell said in a statement. 

Shell’s LNG Strategy and Future Plans

Shell continues to invest in LNG and integrated gas globally and will grow LNG sales by 4-5% per year to 2030, it said. 

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Key Takeaways

  • Shell is divesting its mature North West Shelf stake to reallocate capital toward higher‑return opportunities, while continuing to grow global LNG sales by 4–5% annually to 2030.
  • The North West Shelf is Australia’s largest LNG project, with substantial infrastructure including five LNG trains and a long track record of domestic and export supply.
  • ADNOC’s XRG has previously explored entering the Australian LNG sector, and this acquisition strengthens its global energy investment portfolio.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is purchasing Shell's stake in the North West Shelf project?
Subsidiaries of ADNOC's XRG are acquiring Shell's 16.67% stake in the North West Shelf project.
What is the value of Shell's North West Shelf stake sale?
The value of the sale is $1.45 billion, with the possibility of additional contingent payments.
When is the Shell North West Shelf stake sale expected to close?
The sale is expected to close in 2027.
What is the significance of the North West Shelf project?
It is one of Australia's largest LNG export facilities, involving major global energy firms.
Why is Shell selling its stake in the North West Shelf project?
Shell is selling to shed mature assets and focus capital on higher-return opportunities.

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