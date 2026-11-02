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Apple results beat Wall Street expectations on strong iPhone sales - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Apple results beat Wall Street expectations on strong iPhone sales

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

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Apple Surpasses Expectations with Robust iPhone 18 Pro Sales and Higher Revenue

Apple's Financial Performance and Product Strategy in the Fourth Quarter

By Stephen Nellis

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Apple on Monday reported results that beat Wall Street expectations, driven by early demand for its iPhone 18 Pro lineup and price increases that helped offset the blow of rising memory-chip costs.

Apple said fiscal fourth-quarter sales were $114.48 billion, above analyst estimates of $113.39 billion, according to LSEG data. Profit  for the fourth quarter was $2.10 per share, above analyst estimates of $1.99 per share even when excluding 5 cents per share from tariff refunds.

Apple shares were up 0.8% in after-hours trading.  

Leadership Transition and Product Launches

The results come as Apple experiments with a string of firsts under new CEO John Ternus, who took over in September. After nearly two decades of launching most of its new iPhones each autumn, Apple this year is spacing those out, with iPhone Pro and Duo models shipping this year and other iPhone models expected next year. 

Apple also released a bevy of new non-iPhone products in the current holiday shopping quarter, including its first touchscreen laptops and its first smart-home hub. The steady drumbeat of releases, analysts said, is meant to smooth out Apple's yearly revenue cycle, which for decades showed a huge boom in holiday-quarter sales of new iPhones that petered out by late summer as consumers came to anticipate new models.

Apple in recent weeks has grappled with customer reports of cracked screens on the iPhone Duo, the company's first foldable phone, which sold out within hours online and spurred lines at Apple's stores last month.

iPhone Duo Supply Constraints

Managing Demand and Quality Issues

In an interview with Reuters, Ternus said that "a very small percentage" of iPhone Duo units had been returned for display issues and that Apple is replacing them. He said the company is overall unable to meet demand for the devices, with no timeline for when Apple will catch up.

"Duo is constrained as of today," Ternus said. "The ramp is going well, and we're working hard to get it to as many customers as quickly as possible, but at this point, we're not able to predict when supply and demand will be in balance." 

Apple said that fourth-quarter iPhone sales, which included iPhone 18 Pro models but not Duo sales, were $57.58 billion, above analyst estimates of $56.54 billion, according to LSEG data.

Challenges from Component Costs and AI Integration

Impact of Memory-Chip Price Spikes

The strategy change comes as Apple faces headwinds from an AI-driven memory-chip price spike that previous CEO Tim Cook likened to a 100-year flood that could dampen the margin boost that Apple derives from selling storage upgrades.

“The big question for Apple moving forward will be how well they can weather the significant component price  increases that have slowed their PC and smartphone competitors," said Bob O'Donnell, chief analyst at TECHnalysis Research. "The new iPhone Duo looks to be a big hit, but the company has to solve the screen glitches and ramp up its manufacturing output before it can make a significant impact on the bottom line.”

Price Rises Offset Chip Costs

Strategic Pricing Adjustments

As it launched its new iPhone 18 Pro models, Apple also increased the price of iPhone 17 models by $100 and increased some MacBook prices, helping soften the blow of memory-chip prices that continued to rise.

"We did see higher memory costs as compared to the June quarter, which was partially offset by the benefit of carrying inventory and lower costs on certain non-memory components," Ternus told Reuters. "These price increases provided some offset."

Apple said that gross margins were 47.9%, above analyst estimates of 47.5%, according to LSEG data.

AI and Services Revenue

AI-Infused Siri and Mac Sales

Another key question for Apple's margins is the costs of its new AI-infused Siri, which Ternus said is now fielding 2.5 billion requests per day.

"Now we have the Siri that we always wanted, which we really built from the ground up," Ternus said.

Apple said that sales of its Mac computers, which have gained popularity among tech enthusiasts as a platform for hosting AI agents, were $10.79 billion, above estimates of $9.61 billion.

Services, iPad, and Wearables Performance

Services revenue was $31.57 billion, in line with analyst estimates of $31.58 billion, according to LSEG data. Sales of iPads and wearables were $6.23 billion and $8.30 billion, respectively, both below estimates of $6.70 billion and $9.06 billion, respectively.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Prathik Jayaprakash and Aatrayee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Fiscal Q4 revenue reached $114.48 billion versus the $113.39 billion consensus, with EPS at $2.10—above the $1.99 estimate, even excluding tariff refunds. Ternus’s product rollout strategy is already delivering. (investing.com)
  • Demand for iPhone 18 Pro models drove iPhone revenue to $57.58 billion, topping the $56.54 billion analyst forecast. iPhone Duo is supply‑constrained but appears to be a strong seller despite screen‑related returns. (investing.com)
  • Price hikes on prior‑generation iPhones and Macs helped buffer against sharply higher memory‑chip costs, allowing Apple to deliver gross margins above expectations at 47.9 %. (spglobal.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Apple perform financially in the fourth quarter?
Apple reported $114.48 billion in sales and $2.10 earnings per share, both beating analyst expectations.
What contributed to Apple’s earnings beat?
Strong demand for iPhone 18 Pro models and price increases on select products helped offset rising memory-chip costs.
What challenges is Apple facing with the iPhone Duo?
Apple faces supply constraints and some user reports of cracked screens on the new iPhone Duo foldable model.
How is Apple adjusting its product launch strategy?
Apple is spacing out new iPhone releases rather than launching all models in autumn, aiming for steadier revenue throughout the year.
What impact have AI and memory-chip prices had on Apple?
AI-driven chip price spikes increased costs, but price increases and strong product sales have helped maintain healthy margins.

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