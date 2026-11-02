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Finance

US LNG exports hit second-highest monthly level on record as Europe demand surges

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

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US LNG Exports Rise to Near Record Levels as Europe Demand Surges in October

US LNG Export Trends and Market Dynamics

By Curtis Williams

October Export Volumes Reach New Highs

HOUSTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - US LNG exports climbed to their second-highest monthly level on record in October as producers boosted output to capture strong European demand and multi-year-high natural gas prices, according to LSEG data.

European Demand Drives Export Growth

Exports to Europe rose to 6.89 million metric tons in October, up nearly 1 million tons from 5.91 MT in September, LSEG ship-tracking data showed.

The increase reflected Europe's need to secure supplies ahead of winter and the narrowing price gap between Europe and Asia.

Benchmark Price Movements

The European TTF benchmark and the Asian JKM benchmark both averaged about $28 per million British thermal units in October, sharply above September levels and among the highest prices since the energy crisis that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Key Export Facilities and Destinations

Exports from the Golden Pass LNG plant in Texas, owned by QatarEnergy and Exxon Mobil, doubled to four cargoes in October, ship-tracking data showed.

Asian and Egyptian Imports Remain Steady

US LNG exports to Asia were little changed from September despite October having one additional calendar day. Asian buyers imported 2.73 MT in October, compared with 2.84 MT in September.

Egypt remained a significant buyer of US LNG, importing 0.68 MT in October, unchanged from September.

Latin American Imports and Unassigned Cargoes

Exports to Latin America also increased, rising to 0.68 MT in October from 0.53 MT a month earlier.

About 0.59 MT of LNG departed US export terminals in October without a final destination, remaining on the water awaiting potential buyers, the ship-tracking data showed.

(Reporting by Curtis Williams in Houston; Editing by Nathan Crooks and Bill Berkrot)

Key Takeaways

  • US LNG exports in October 2026 hit the second-highest monthly volume on record, just below the April 2023 peak, per LSEG data (energy.gov).
  • Exports to Europe surged to approximately 6.89 million metric tons—nearly 1 million tons more than in September—as buyers scrambled to replenish winter stocks amid price arbitrage favoring Atlantic shipments (reddit.com).
  • Elevated LNG prices—around $28/mmBtu at both European (TTF) and Asian (JKM) benchmarks—and disruptions in Qatari and Russian supply lines are tightening markets, reinforcing European reliance on US exports, which now account for about 30% of EU gas supply (spglobal.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How high did US LNG exports reach in October?
US LNG exports reached 6.89 million metric tons in October, the second-highest monthly level on record.
What drove the increase in US LNG exports to Europe?
Rising European demand and higher natural gas prices prompted producers to boost US LNG exports to Europe in October.
Which US LNG plant saw significant export growth?
The Golden Pass LNG plant in Texas doubled its exports, sending four cargoes in October.
How did US LNG exports to Asia change in October?
US LNG exports to Asia were little changed from September, with 2.73 million metric tons shipped in October.
Did US LNG exports to Latin America increase?
Yes, US LNG exports to Latin America rose to 0.68 million metric tons in October.

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