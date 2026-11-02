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Finance

Italy new car registrations up 4.8% year-on-year in October

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

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Finance Markets Automotive

Italy’s October New Car Registrations Up 4.8%, Stellantis Sales Fall 4.8%

Overview of Italy’s Car Market Performance in October

Growth in New Car Registrations

ROME, Nov 2 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Italy rose in October by 4.8% year-on-year to 131,921 vehicles, transport ministry data showed on Monday.

Year-to-Date Registration Trends

In the January-October period, registrations increased by 8.3% compared to the same period of last year, to 1.4 million units, the ministry said.

Stellantis’ Market Performance

Decline in Stellantis Sales

Italian market leader Stellantis, whose brands include Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and Chinese joint venture Leapmotor, had a negative result, with sales down 4.8% year-on-year in October, according to Reuters calculations.

Stellantis’ Market Share

Stellantis' market share stood at 24.1% last month, according to the same calculations.

Production Challenges for Stellantis

Earlier on Monday, the Franco-Italian automaker warned that the shortage of an electronic engine component was disrupting production of some Fiat models in Italy.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Italy’s new car market continues its recovery trend, with October registrations up 4.8% over October 2025, reaching 131,921 vehicles, and a cumulative gain of 8.3% in the year to date to about 1.4 million units. (Data from Italy’s transport ministry, per Reuters)
  • Stellantis lagged behind the broader market in October—registrations fell 4.8% year‑on‑year, reducing its market share to 24.1% last month. (Reuters calculations)
  • Italy’s automotive market shows signs of rebound: September saw a stronger 9.9% rise in new car registrations, though still trailing pre‑pandemic 2019 levels, while the share of electric and hybrid vehicles continues to grow. (UNRAE, ANSA, auto‑stats.eu)

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did new car registrations in Italy increase in October?
New car registrations in Italy rose by 4.8% year-on-year in October.
How many vehicles were registered in Italy in October?
A total of 131,921 vehicles were registered in Italy in October.
What was the year-to-date growth in car registrations through October?
From January to October, car registrations in Italy increased by 8.3% compared to the same period last year.
How did Stellantis perform in Italy in October?
Stellantis saw its sales in Italy decline by 4.8% year-on-year in October, with a market share of 24.1%.
What production issue did Stellantis face?
Stellantis reported that a shortage of an electronic engine component disrupted production of some Fiat models in Italy.

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