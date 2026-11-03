GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Binance to reopen withdrawals for more assets on several networks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Binance to reopen withdrawals for more assets on several networks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Binance Reopens Withdrawals for Assets Across Major Crypto Networks

Binance Announces Resumption of Withdrawals

Details of the Reopened Networks

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Binance said on Monday it will reopen withdrawals for more assets on networks, including BSC, ETH, SOL, XRP and SUI.

Withdrawal Timeline

The reopenings will begin at 04:00 GMT on Tuesday, the company added.

Additional Supported Networks

Some crypto assets in networks ARBITRUM, OPTIMISM, TRX, and BASE will also resume withdrawals at the same time. 

Reporting Information

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Key Takeaways

  • Withdrawals will resume across a broad set of networks—including Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, Sui, Arbitrum, Optimism, Tron, and Base—starting at 04:00 GMT on Tuesday Nov 3, 2026 (reported Nov 2) after a massive security incident (lemonde.fr).
  • The phased restart follows the largest crypto hack on record (~$6 billion lost), with Binance having completed a zero‑knowledge proof‑of‑reserves snapshot and replenished around 95 % of stolen assets with its own funds (theblock.co).
  • Initial withdrawals (phase one) already cover 15 networks and include assets like BTC, ETH, USDT/USDC, SOL, XRP, BNB, etc., while additional networks will reopen following stability and security checks (binance.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Binance reopen withdrawals for certain crypto assets?
Binance will reopen withdrawals for selected assets on several networks starting at 04:00 GMT on Tuesday, Nov 2.
Which networks are affected by Binance's withdrawal reopenings?
The networks include BSC, ETH, SOL, XRP, SUI, Arbitrum, Optimism, TRX, and Base.
What assets are included in Binance's withdrawal resume announcement?
Binance will resume withdrawals for more assets on networks such as BSC, ETH, SOL, XRP, SUI, Arbitrum, Optimism, TRX, and Base.
Who reported on Binance's withdrawal updates?
The news was reported by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru and edited by Janane Venkatraman.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Asian stocks retreat ahead of US midterms, oil steadies

Asian stocks retreat ahead of US midterms, oil steadies

Image for Oil rises after report of US strike on Iran's Qeshm Island

Oil rises after report of US strike on Iran's Qeshm Island

Image for Dollar under pressure as oil prices slump, Australia rate decision awaited

Dollar under pressure as oil prices slump, Australia rate decision awaited

Image for Hugo Boss lowers annual outlook on weak demand, higher expenses

Hugo Boss lowers annual outlook on weak demand, higher expenses

Image for UK PM to raise debt reset and trade at Commonwealth summit

UK PM to raise debt reset and trade at Commonwealth summit

Image for Trading Day: Oil slump no cure for AI angst 

Trading Day: Oil slump no cure for AI angst 

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Apple forecasts margin drop in holiday quarter as rising memory costs bite
Apple forecasts margin drop in holiday quarter as rising memory costs bite
Image for US LNG exports hit second-highest monthly level on record as Europe demand surges
US LNG exports hit second-highest monthly level on record as Europe demand surges
Image for Italy new car registrations up 4.8% year-on-year in October
Italy new car registrations up 4.8% year-on-year in October
Image for Tesla new car sales in Italy up 94% year-on-year in October
Tesla new car sales in Italy up 94% year-on-year in October
Image for Tesla sales in Portugal rise 186% in October
Tesla sales in Portugal rise 186% in October
Image for Cerberus working with Goldman on possible sale of French bank CCF, sources
Cerberus working with Goldman on possible sale of French bank CCF, sources
Image for Factbox-European retailers hit by supermarket fridge hack
Factbox-European retailers hit by supermarket fridge hack
Image for French petition seeks to shut down Bollore's news channel CNews
French petition seeks to shut down Bollore's news channel CNews
Image for TotalEnergies spending more on US renewables as others exit, says CEO
TotalEnergies spending more on US renewables as others exit, says CEO
Image for Alphabet kicks off €6 billion bond sale, tests appetite for tech debt
Alphabet kicks off €6 billion bond sale, tests appetite for tech debt
Image for German metal workers step up strikes in pay dispute
German metal workers step up strikes in pay dispute
Image for Stellantis chip shortage disrupts Fiat output in Italy, may last through December
Stellantis chip shortage disrupts Fiat output in Italy, may last through December
View All Finance Posts