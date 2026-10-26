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IDG leads race for ASMPT's SMT unit valued at over $1 billion, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

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IDG Capital Leads Bidding for ASMPT’s SMT Unit in $1 Billion Deal

Main Developments in ASMPT’s SMT Unit Sale

By Kane Wu and Yantoultra Ngui

IDG Capital Emerges as Leading Bidder

HONG KONG, Oct 26 (Reuters) - IDG Capital has emerged as the most advanced bidder to buy the electronics assembly equipment business of Hong Kong-listed ASMPT, in a deal that could value the unit at over $1 billion, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

Overview of ASMPT’s SMT Unit

The surface mount technology (SMT) unit sells machines, software and services that help electronics makers print, inspect and place components on circuit boards, according to ASMPT's website.

Its main end markets are AI servers, optical transceivers and electric vehicles, the website showed.

Status and Competing Bidders

A deal could be reached in coming weeks, although terms are not finalised and uncertainty remains, said one of the people.

Private equity firms FountainVest Partners and Triton Partners had also expressed interest in the unit and engaged in discussions, the people said. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because the information was confidential.

Valuation and Expectations

ASMPT is targeting a valuation of $1.5 billion in the sale, said two of the people, adding potential buyers may fall short of the expectation.

The Singapore-headquartered company did not immediately respond to multiple requests seeking comment.

IDG and FountainVest also did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. London-based Triton declined to comment "as a matter of policy."

Strategic Assessment and Business Outlook

ASMPT, which makes hardware and software for semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, announced a strategic assessment of its SMT Solutions business in January.

Options Considered in the Review

The assessment considered options such as a sale, joint venture, spin-off, public listing or retaining and supporting the business, ASMPT said at the time.

The company said the review could support SMT's long-term growth while allowing ASMPT to focus more on expanding its semiconductor solutions business and its chip packaging operations.

Financial Performance of SMT Unit

ASMPT's SMT business posted a 53.1% jump in revenue to HK$3.87 billion ($493.5 million) in the first half of 2026 from a year earlier, according to its filing in July. SMT's bookings rose 87.8% to HK$6.98 billion, a new record for the period, driven largely by demand from AI server makers, it said.

ASMPT's adjusted net profit from continuing operations more than tripled to HK$972.7 million in the first half of this year, while revenue jumped 42.5% to HK$8.9 billion, driven by AI demand, according to the filing.

The company forecast third-quarter revenue of $630 million to $690 million.

Shares of ASMPT have jumped 52% year-to-date, giving it a market capitalization of $6.5 billion, LSEG data showed.

Background and Previous Buyout Talks

In 2024, a number of private equity firms had discussed a potential take-private of ASMPT, in which Dutch chip equipment maker ASM International holds 25%.

The talks didn't result in a deal, ASM International said in November 2024.

($1 = 7.8416 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Kane Wu and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Kevin Buckland)

Key Takeaways

  • IDG Capital is the most advanced bidder for ASMPT’s SMT unit, which could fetch over $1 billion, though ASMPT hopes to achieve up to $1.5 billion, raising valuation gap concerns
  • ASMPT’s SMT business delivered record growth in H1 2026—revenue up ~53% YoY to HK$3.87 billion and bookings soaring ~88% to HK$6.98 billion—driven by booming demand from AI servers, optical transceivers and EVs
  • Other suitors include FountainVest Partners and Triton; ASMPT continues strategic review for its SMT unit while refocusing on semiconductor packaging and solutions

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is leading the bid for ASMPT's SMT business unit?
IDG Capital has emerged as the most advanced bidder to acquire ASMPT's SMT unit.
What is the estimated value of ASMPT's SMT unit in the sale?
The SMT unit is expected to be valued at over $1 billion, with ASMPT aiming for around $1.5 billion.
What does the SMT unit of ASMPT do?
ASMPT’s SMT unit provides machines, software, and services for electronics assembly, mainly for AI servers, optical transceivers, and electric vehicles.
Which other firms have shown interest in ASMPT's SMT unit?
FountainVest Partners and Triton Partners have also expressed interest in acquiring the SMT unit.
What recent financial performance has ASMPT reported for its SMT business?
ASMPT’s SMT business posted a 53.1% revenue jump to HK$3.87 billion and an 87.8% rise in bookings in H1 2026.

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