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Airbus to hold talks with BAE over role in GCAP jet programme, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airbus to hold talks with BAE over role in GCAP jet programme, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

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Finance Markets Defense Aerospace

Airbus and BAE to Discuss Airbus Joining GCAP Next-Gen Fighter Jet Programme

Airbus, BAE Systems, and the Future of the GCAP Fighter Jet Program

Background of the GCAP Programme

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Airbus executives will meet counterparts from BAE Systems to explore how the European planemaker could join the British company's fighter jet program, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Britain, Italy and Japan launched the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) in 2022 to develop a next-generation stealth fighter by 2035, led by Britain's BAE Systems, Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Italy's Leonardo.

Airbus' Position and Requirements

Airbus' Openness to Partnerships

An Airbus spokesperson, when contacted for comment, said: "Airbus is fundamentally open to partnerships, provided they grant the German, Spanish and European industry substantial and equal participation in development, production, and operational use."

Policy Decisions Needed

Airbus would require a prompt policy decision from German and Spanish political leaders to firmly establish the development roadmap and industrial structure, regardless of the partnership model, the spokesperson added.

BAE did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Potential Areas of Cooperation

Collaborative Combat Aircraft

At the meeting, Airbus and BAE executives will discuss alternative areas for cooperation, such as on autonomous "collaborative combat aircraft", the report said.

The Combat Cloud and Digital Backbone

Another area of cooperation could be the so-called combat cloud, or digital backbone, that would enable data exchange between jets, drones and sensors such as ground radar, the report added.

International Interest and Expansion

Germany and Canada’s Involvement

The report comes after British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said earlier this month that the UK was open to Germany joining the GCAP. It expanded for the first time in July when Canada joined as an observer, potentially paving the way for deeper involvement.

Saudi Arabia's Interest

Saudi Arabia has long been touted as another country interested in joining.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan and Nethra Sailesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams, David Holmes and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Key Takeaways

  • Airbus is considering joining the GCAP fighter jet programme, conditioned on securing equal and substantial participation for German, Spanish, and European industry in development, production, and operations. (borsaitaliana.it)
  • The GCAP—pursuing a stealth fighter operational by 2035—currently comprises BAE Systems (UK), Leonardo (Italy), and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), with Canada joining as the first observer in July 2026. (canada.ca)
  • British Prime Minister Andy Burnham recently expressed openness to Germany joining GCAP, following the collapse of Germany’s FCAS project, and Italy has signaled support for potential expansion to include Canada, Germany, and Saudi Arabia. (japantimes.co.jp)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP)?
The GCAP is a multinational initiative by Britain, Italy, and Japan to develop a next-generation stealth fighter jet by 2035.
What role could Airbus have in the GCAP jet programme?
Airbus is exploring potential involvement in GCAP, seeking substantial participation for German, Spanish, and European industry.
Who are the main companies leading the GCAP programme?
GCAP is led by BAE Systems (UK), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), and Leonardo (Italy).
What alternative cooperation areas are being discussed between Airbus and BAE?
Executives are reportedly discussing autonomous collaborative combat aircraft and the digital combat cloud for data exchange.
Which countries are considering joining the GCAP programme?
Canada has joined as an observer, and Germany and Saudi Arabia have shown interest in participating.

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