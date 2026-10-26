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Finance

UK's Computacenter raises profit forecast for fourth time this year, shares rise

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

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Computacenter Boosts 2026 Profit Forecast Again on Strong AI Demand, Shares Up

Computacenter's Upgraded Profit Outlook and Market Performance

Oct 26 (Reuters) - British technology services provider Computacenter on Monday forecast annual profit above market expectations for the fourth time this year, driven by steady demand from AI data centre customers in North America and the UK, sending its shares up 6.3%.

Key Details of the Forecast

Here are some details:

Profit Expectations

• The company expects to report no less than £425 million ($567.67 million) in fiscal 2026 adjusted pretax profit, well above a company-compiled analyst consensus of £387.1 million

Quarterly Performance

• Third-quarter performance was also ahead of expectations, the group said, building on a strong first-half performance

Order Backlog and Revenue Drivers

Order Backlog Growth

• At the third quarter ended September 30, committed product order backlog stood at £12.6 billion, up from £9.3 billion at the end of June

Technology Sourcing Revenue

• The group's technology sourcing revenue in the quarter was driven by hyperscale and neocloud customers in North America and the UK, the company said

Share Performance

• Shares of the company have risen 56.7% so far this year, as of Friday's close

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7487 pounds)

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Key Takeaways

  • Full‑year adjusted pretax profit raised to £425 million (analyst consensus: ~£387 million) (tradingview.com)
  • Committed product order backlog surged to £12.6 billion at end‑September, up from £9.3 billion in June (tradingview.com)
  • Growth driven by hyperscale and neocloud customers in North America and UK; shares up ~6.3% and year‑to‑date gain now over 56% (tradingview.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much profit does Computacenter expect for fiscal 2026?
Computacenter expects no less than £425 million in adjusted pretax profit for fiscal 2026.
What was the company's product order backlog at the end of Q3?
At the end of Q3, Computacenter's committed product order backlog reached £12.6 billion.
What drove Computacenter’s technology sourcing revenue this quarter?
Technology sourcing revenue was driven by hyperscale and neocloud customers in North America and the UK.
How much have Computacenter shares risen so far this year?
Shares of Computacenter have risen 56.7% so far this year.

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