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Finance

UK hostel operator Safestay exploring more property sales to boost liquidity, shares tumble

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

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Safestay Considers Property Sales as Liquidity Pressure Hits and Shares Drop

Safestay Faces Liquidity Challenges Amid Falling Shares

Oct 26 (Reuters) - European hostel operator Safestay on Monday warned of liquidity pressure through the winter months as year-to-date trading fell below expectations and said it was exploring additional property sales and a financing review. 

Shares of the UK-based company, which runs hostels in countries including Spain, Belgium, Greece and Italy, fell 29.4% in early trading.

Key Details on Safestay's Financial Situation

Here are some details:

Revenue Management and Property Disposals

• Safestay said that recent revenue management initiatives and property disposals only partially offset an expected slowdown in winter

Seasonal Liquidity Challenges

• The winter months, falling during the fourth and first quarters, are typically muted for the business, exacerbating its liquidity challenges

Working Capital and Liquidity Options

• The hostel operator said it is evaluating options for its working capital requirements through the winter period and 2027 and for maintaining appropriate liquidity headroom

Refurbishment and Investment Focus

• Investment into the refurbishment of its hostel portfolio ahead of the key summer period also remains in focus, Safestay said

Cost Reduction Initiatives

• The company is additionally undertaking a broader review of both head office and operational expenditure to cut costs further

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Key Takeaways

  • Safestay’s summer trading underperformed expectations; although recent performance improved, liquidity pressure remains for Q4 and into early 2027, prompting active evaluation of working capital solutions via asset sales and financing review (investegate.co.uk).
  • Proceeds from recent asset disposals—Glasgow and Holland Park—have already reduced bank borrowings from £13.6m at end‑June to £9.1m as of 23 October, yet further liquidity support is being considered (investegate.co.uk).
  • Operational efficiency and cost reduction are major priorities: the company is reviewing head‑office and operating expenses, relocating its HQ to Elephant & Castle hostel to save costs, and continuing refurbishments ahead of next summer’s peak season (investegate.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Safestay exploring additional property sales?
Safestay is considering more property sales to increase liquidity as trading has fallen below expectations and winter months bring additional revenue challenges.
How much did Safestay shares fall after the announcement?
Safestay shares fell by 29.4% in early trading following the announcement about liquidity concerns and property sales.
What other measures is Safestay taking to address liquidity?
The company is reviewing financing options, managing expenses, and investing in hostel refurbishments ahead of summer.
Which countries does Safestay operate in?
Safestay operates hostels in the UK, Spain, Belgium, Greece, and Italy.
Why are winter months challenging for Safestay?
The winter months, covering the fourth and first quarters, are typically slow for bookings, worsening Safestay's liquidity position.

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