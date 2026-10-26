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European shares flat as investors eye earnings; energy drags - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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European shares flat as investors eye earnings; energy drags

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

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European Shares Hold Steady as Investors Focus on Earnings and Energy Sector

Market Overview and Key Developments

Early Trading Sentiment

Oct 26 (Reuters) - European shares were subdued in early trading on Monday as investors digested a slate of corporate earnings amid upheaval in France, while oil prices dipped on hopes of de-escalation in the Middle East conflict.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat at 636.26 points by 0809 GMT, after logging its steepest weekly loss since early September on Friday.

Energy Sector and Oil Prices

Oil Price Movements

Oil prices fell after surging to near six-month highs last week, as hopes grew for a de-escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran. Top officials from Mecca Pact countries Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan are also set to meet Iran's leaders in Tehran on Monday.

Impact on Energy and Travel Stocks

The broader energy sector was down 0.7%.

Travel stocks were a bright spot, up roughly 1%, helped by lower oil prices.

Corporate Earnings Highlights

Galp Energia

Profit Surge and Market Reaction

On the earnings front, Portugal's Galp Energia reported a 68% rise in third-quarter adjusted net profit on Monday, beating expectations. Shares of the company were down 8.5%

Computacenter

Profit Guidance Update

Shares of technology services provider Computacenter gained 6.8% after the company raised its annual profit guidance.

(Reporting by Sudeshna Ghoshal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • The pan‑European STOXX 600 index held steady at 636.26 by 08:09 GMT on October 26, after last week’s steepest weekly drop since early September, reflecting investor caution amid French political unrest and corporate earnings. (investing.com)
  • Oil prices eased as hopes grew for a de‑escalation in U.S.–Iran tensions and planned meetings in Tehran among Saudi, Turkish and Pakistani officials, weighing on the energy sector (down ~0.7%), while lower fuel costs helped travel stocks rise ~1%. (lemonde.fr)
  • Portugal’s Galp reported a 68% jump in third‑quarter adjusted net income, beating expectations, and raised its full‑year outlook—yet its stock fell 8.5%, possibly reflecting profit‑taking or market valuation concerns. (investing.com)
  • Computacenter surged 6.8% as it raised its 2026 adjusted profit‑before‑tax outlook to at least £425 million, supported by strong Q3 performance and record committed order backlog of £12.6 billion. (tradingview.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were European shares flat in early trading?
European shares were flat as investors digested corporate earnings and reacted to lower oil prices and geopolitical developments.
How did the STOXX 600 index perform?
The STOXX 600 index was flat at 636.26 points, following its steepest weekly loss since early September.
Which sectors experienced notable changes?
The energy sector was down 0.7%, while travel stocks rose roughly 1% due to lower oil prices.
How did corporate earnings impact individual companies?
Galp Energia's shares fell 8.5% despite strong earnings, while Computacenter rose 6.8% after raising profit guidance.

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