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Who is Khalil Al-Hayya, the Hamas leader who met Kushner in Cairo? - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Who is Khalil Al-Hayya, the Hamas leader who met Kushner in Cairo?

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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Khalil Al-Hayya: The Hamas Leader at the Center of Cairo Talks With Kushner

Profile and Role of Khalil Al-Hayya in Hamas and Cairo Negotiations

By Nidal al-Mughrabi and Tom Perry

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Khalil Al-Hayya, the Hamas chief who met U.S. envoy Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, in Cairo on Sunday, emerged as a pivotal figure in the Palestinian militant group during the Gaza war as Israel killed its other leaders.

Named Hamas' overall leader in July, Hayya narrowly escaped assassination himself in a 2025 Israeli airstrike in Qatar that killed his son and aides.

Key Meetings and Diplomatic Engagements

The Cairo meeting marked Hayya's second with Kushner: in October 2025, he led a Hamas delegation in negotiations with Kushner and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, helping to clinch a deal that led to a ceasefire and the release of remaining hostages seized in the Hamas-led attacks on Israel in 2023.

The meetings have marked a departure from Washington's longstanding policy of shunning Hamas, which the U.S. designates as a terrorist group.

Leadership Transition and Strategic Shifts

Hayya served as part of a five-member council that ran the group from 2024 after Israel killed Hamas leader Yahya Al-Sinwar - one of the masterminds of the October 7, 2023 attacks that ignited the Gaza war.

On his watch, Hamas agreed in July to lay down its weapons under a Trump-backed plan linking its disarmament to Israel's withdrawal from Gaza - a once unimaginable declaration from a group that was pummelled by Israel during the war.

Hamas has rejected the word "disarmament", instead saying it has agreed to hand over its weapons to be stored under the control of a U.S.-backed Palestinian technocratic government.

Israel has rejected the plan, which also foresees Gaza being rebuilt, saying it won't withdraw until Hamas is fully disarmed.  

Background and Personal History

A Hamas Veteran

Born in the Gaza Strip in 1960, Hayya joined the Sunni Islamist Muslim Brotherhood movement from which Hamas emerged in 1987. He has a PhD in Islamic Studies.

He rose through the Hamas ranks alongside figures such as Sinwar - serving as his deputy for Gaza - and Ismail Haniyeh, another former Hamas leader who was assassinated by Israel in Tehran in 2024. 

Family Tragedies and Survival

The Doha airstrike was not Hayya's first narrow escape.

In 2007, an Israeli airstrike hit his family home in Gaza City's Sejaiyeh quarter, killing several of his relatives. Hayya was not there at the time.

In 2008, his son Hamza was killed in an Israeli attack in Gaza. During a war between Hamas and Israel in 2014, the house of Hayya's eldest son, Osama, was bombed, killing him, his wife and three of their children.

Azzam Al-Hayya, another of his sons, was killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City in May while Hayya was engaged in talks with mediators.

Azzam was the twin brother of Hammam Al-Hayya - the son killed in the Doha strike.

Exile and Political Influence

Hayya left Gaza in 2021, basing himself in Qatar along with other members of Hamas' exiled political leadership.

From Doha, he served as Hamas' point person with Arab and Islamic states, among other roles.

Among Hamas watchers, Hayya is seen as part of a camp that deepened the group's ties to Shi'ite Muslim Iran, which provided the group with arms and finance before the Gaza war.

Hayya was closely involved in numerous rounds of indirect negotiations with Israel during the Gaza war before a ceasefire deal was finally reached.

Interactions With U.S. Envoys and Core Demands

Exchanging Condolences With Witkoff

Trump granted Witkoff and Kushner permission to speak directly to Hamas as he sought to secure an end to the war and the release of the remaining hostages.

Their October 8, 2025 meeting with the Hayya-led delegation was the highest-profile encounter yet between the U.S. and Hamas.

Witkoff said he had expressed condolences to Hayya during their meeting for the loss of his son Hammam in Israel's Doha airstrike.

"I told him that I had lost a son, and that we were both members of a really bad club, parents who have buried children," Witkoff told CBS News' 60 Minutes programme.

Hayya has said he and Witkoff exchanged "humane words" over the loss of their sons.

Hamas' Demands and Vision for the Region

He also set out core Hamas demands.

"We told them ... what we want. We want stability, we want a Palestinian entity, we want a Palestinian state in accordance with international law and relevant resolutions. We want to live in peace so that the region can stabilise, and without that, the region will not stabilise," he told Al Jazeera in an interview.

Hamas' Ideology and Hayya's Statements

Defending Right to 'Resistance'

Hamas' 1988 founding charter called for the destruction of Israel, although Hamas leaders have at times offered a long-term truce with Israel in return for a viable Palestinian state on all Palestinian territory occupied by Israel in the 1967 war.

Israel regards this as a ruse.

Hayya has been cited as saying the October 7 attack had been meant as a limited operation to capture "a number of soldiers" to swap for jailed Palestinians.

"But the Zionist army unit completely collapsed," he said in comments published by the Hamas-linked Palestinian Information Center in 2024, referring to Israel's military.

Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people in the October 7 attack on Israel, and abducted another 251. Israel's retaliatory offensive killed more than 73,000 people, according to Gazan health authorities. 

Impact of the Gaza War and International Perceptions

Despite the devastation caused by Israel's Gaza offensive, Hayya said in a December 2025 speech that "the resistance" had shown "the enemy can be defeated" and that the myth of Israeli "strategic deterrence" had been shattered. 

He has also said the Palestinian issue has been put back on the international agenda.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi and Tom Perry; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by William Maclean and Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Elected as head of Hamas’s Political Bureau on July 20, 2026, after a runoff vote within the group’s Shura Council (aljazeera.com).
  • Holds a PhD in Hadith/Islamic sciences (earned in 1997 in Sudan), previously served as dean of student affairs at Islamic University of Gaza, and has long-standing ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas’s founding generation (aljazeera.com).
  • Survived a September 2025 Israeli airstrike in Doha that killed his son and aides; previously lost multiple family members in Gaza conflicts, underscoring his personal losses amid his leadership rise (aljazeera.com).
  • Recognized as Hamas’s principal negotiator and most influential overseas leader, he played a central role in securing a U.S.‑brokered ceasefire in October 2025 that halted major fighting and facilitated hostage releases (investing.com).
  • Has cultivated strong ties with Iran and managed Hamas’s Arab and Islamic relations from his Qatar base, shaping the group's diplomatic outreach (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Khalil Al-Hayya?
Khalil Al-Hayya is the overall leader of Hamas, emerging as a pivotal figure after the deaths of other leaders during the Gaza war.
What role did Khalil Al-Hayya play in the negotiations with Jared Kushner?
He led the Hamas delegation in official talks with Jared Kushner in Cairo, helping to negotiate a ceasefire and the release of hostages.
How did Khalil Al-Hayya survive Israeli airstrikes?
Hayya narrowly survived an Israeli airstrike in Qatar in 2025 that killed his son and aides, as well as earlier assassination attempts.
What deal did Hayya help reach with the U.S. and Israel?
Hayya played a key role in negotiating a Trump-backed plan linking Hamas' disarmament with Israel's withdrawal from Gaza, though Israel rejected the plan.
How has Khalil Al-Hayya influenced Hamas' international relations?
Hayya deepened Hamas' ties with Iran and represented the group in negotiations with Arab and Islamic states from his exile in Qatar.

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