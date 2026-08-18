UK will continue to support Ukraine '100%', PM Burnham says

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham Vows Continued 100% Support for Ukraine

Britain's Ongoing Commitment to Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Prime Minister's Statement on Support for Ukraine

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Tuesday that Britain would continue to support Ukraine "100%" against Russia's invasion after Moscow warned London of consequences over reports British-made drones had been used in strikes on Russian territory.

Burnham Reaffirms UK's Position

"This is the UK doing what it has long said it would do, which is to support Ukraine 100% against this illegal war led by Vladimir Putin," Burnham told reporters.

Support Throughout the Conflict

"We are providing support so that Ukraine can defend itself, and that's been the British position all the way through this conflict by previous prime ministers, it remains the case with me," he said. "We are not fair weather friends. We will be there in Ukraine's hour of need, and that won't change."

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sam Tabahriti, editing by Paul Sandle)