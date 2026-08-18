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UK will continue to support Ukraine '100%', PM Burnham says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK will continue to support Ukraine '100%', PM Burnham says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

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Politics International Relations security

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham Vows Continued 100% Support for Ukraine

Britain's Ongoing Commitment to Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Prime Minister's Statement on Support for Ukraine

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Tuesday that Britain would continue to support Ukraine "100%" against Russia's invasion after Moscow warned London of consequences over reports British-made drones had been used in strikes on Russian territory.

Burnham Reaffirms UK's Position

"This is the UK doing what it has long said it would do, which is to support Ukraine 100% against this illegal war led by Vladimir Putin," Burnham told reporters.

Support Throughout the Conflict

"We are providing support so that Ukraine can defend itself, and that's been the British position all the way through this conflict by previous prime ministers, it remains the case with me," he said. "We are not fair weather friends. We will be there in Ukraine's hour of need, and that won't change."

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sam Tabahriti, editing by Paul Sandle)

Key Takeaways

  • Burnham emphasized Britain’s unwavering support, stressing ‘not fair‑weather friends’ and commitment to Ukraine’s self‑defence (itv.com)
  • In July 2026, Burnham welcomed President Zelenskyy aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth and pledged to honour all prior commitments and enhance aid including jamming and electronic warfare technology (itv.com)
  • As of July 2026, UK has committed approximately £25 billion in support—£16 billion military, plus drones, air‑defence missiles, and training—and signed long‑term support mechanisms including drone production and sanctions against Russia (gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Prime Minister Andy Burnham say about the UK's support for Ukraine?
Prime Minister Andy Burnham affirmed that the UK would continue to support Ukraine 100% against Russia's invasion.
How has the UK's support for Ukraine been described?
The UK’s support has been described as unwavering and consistent throughout the conflict with Russia, according to Burnham.
Did Prime Minister Burnham indicate any change in the UK’s policy towards Ukraine?
No, Burnham stated that the UK's policy of supporting Ukraine remains unchanged from previous administrations.
What prompted Russia's warning to London?
Russia warned London following reports that British-made drones were used in strikes on Russian territory.
How did Prime Minister Burnham characterize the UK’s relationship with Ukraine?
Burnham emphasized that the UK is not a 'fair weather friend' and will stand by Ukraine in its time of need.

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