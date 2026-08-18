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Lavrov says Russia, North Korea fighting for 'new, righteous' world order - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Lavrov says Russia, North Korea fighting for 'new, righteous' world order

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

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headlines International Relations Geopolitics

Lavrov: Russia and North Korea Collaborate on New World Order After Ukraine Conflict

Russia-North Korea Alliance and Its Global Implications

Lavrov's Message to North Korea

SEOUL, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his North Korean counterpart that their countries were working to establish a "new and righteous world order", after Pyongyang helped Moscow to drive Ukrainian forces from a Russian region last year.

In a message to North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, Lavrov also reaffirmed Moscow's pledge to boost cooperation in all areas and contribute to regional and international security, North Korea's KCNA news agency said on Tuesday.

North Korea's Military Support to Russia

Deployment of North Korean Troops

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent an estimated 14,000 soldiers to Russia in late 2024 to help Moscow beat back a major Ukrainian incursion into the Kursk region. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory in May 2025 and publicly thanked Pyongyang for its help.

Establishing a "New and Righteous World Order"

North Korea and Russia are continuing to establish a "new and righteous world order on the basis of genuine equality and national interests," KCNA quoted Lavrov as saying in his message.

Historical Context of Russia-North Korea Relations

"The participation of service personnel of the Korean People's Army in the operations to drive the Ukrainian Nazi clique and foreign mercenaries out of Kursk is a clear proof of the tradition of the militant friendship forged by the heroic preceding generations," Lavrov said.

International Reactions and Concerns

Western and South Korean Concerns

Since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has often sought to characterise President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's government as "Nazis" bent on persecuting Russian-speakers in Ukraine. Zelenskiy, who is Jewish, and his Western allies dismiss this characterisation as absurd.

South Korea and Western countries are concerned that Pyongyang may be getting help with weapons development from Moscow in return for its help in Ukraine.

Further Military Cooperation

Earlier this month, Zelenskiy said up to 50,000 North Korean soldiers would be sent to Russia in a new deployment to help increase the military pressure on Ukraine.

Pyongyang has also provided Russia with millions of artillery and mortar rounds, ballistic missiles, long-range artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, according to Ukrainian and independent assessments.

(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • North Korea sent an estimated thousands of troops—including around 14,000—to support Russia in Kursk in late 2024, bolstering Moscow’s offensive capabilities (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Pyongyang also supplied Russia with millions of artillery shells, ballistic missiles, and other munitions—possibly accounting for up to half of shells used—critical to sustaining the war effort (38north.org)
  • In exchange, Russia is providing North Korea with economic aid, energy, access to frozen assets, workforce opportunities, and potential transfer of military and space technology—raising alarm over sanctions evasion and regional destabilization (congress.gov)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Sergei Lavrov say about Russia and North Korea's cooperation?
Lavrov said Russia and North Korea are working to establish a 'new and righteous world order' and pledged to boost cooperation in all areas.
How did North Korea assist Russia in the Ukraine conflict?
North Korea sent an estimated 14,000 soldiers to Russia in 2024 to help drive Ukrainian forces from the Kursk region.
What concerns do South Korea and Western countries have about this cooperation?
They are concerned Pyongyang may be receiving weapons development help from Moscow in exchange for assistance in Ukraine.
What military aid has North Korea reportedly provided to Russia?
North Korea has provided Russia with soldiers, millions of artillery and mortar rounds, ballistic missiles, long-range artillery, and rocket systems.
How does Russia describe the Ukrainian government in this context?
Russia often characterises the Ukrainian government as 'Nazis,' a claim dismissed as absurd by Zelenskiy and Western allies.

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