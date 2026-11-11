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Intesa's offer for Mediobanca to keep terms of failed MPS bid, document shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Intesa's offer for Mediobanca to keep terms of failed MPS bid, document shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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Intesa’s Offer for Mediobanca Retains Terms of Failed MPS Acquisition

Overview of Intesa Sanpaolo’s Prospective Buyout Offer

Background and Recent Developments

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo's prospective buyout offer for Mediobanca will retain the terms of the failed bid Monte dei Paschi di Siena made for the merchant bank earlier this year, according to a document published late on Tuesday.

Previous Acquisition Attempts by Monte dei Paschi

Monte dei Paschi (MPS), last year had bought 86% of Mediobanca and had been working to buy the rest of the Milanese bank this year, but the plan was derailed by Intesa Sanpaolo's €34.5 billion ($38.52 billion) takeover offer for MPS.

Conditional Offer Details

Intesa, Italy's biggest bank, said in its MPS bid document that an offer for 14% Mediobanca shares it would not acquire via MPS was conditional on the MPS takeover going through.

Implications of the Acquisition

Delisting and Integration Plans

Acquiring 100% of Mediobanca is necessary to delist it and fully integrate into the group.

Exchange Ratio and Board Approvals

The prospective bid would maintain the exchange ratio for the acquisition that the boards of MPS and Mediobanca approved in March, before Intesa announced its own offer for MPS in June.

Currency Exchange Rate Reference

($1 = 0.8957 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Intesa’s offer for Mediobanca mirrors the March exchange ratio of 2.450 BMPS shares per Mediobanca share (sec.gov)
  • MPS had already secured around 86% of Mediobanca before Intesa’s €34.5 bn bid disrupted the deal (investing.com)
  • Intesa conditions its Mediobanca acquisition on the successful takeover of MPS and aims to delist Mediobanca for full integration (in.marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Intesa Sanpaolo’s offer for Mediobanca?
Intesa Sanpaolo’s prospective buyout offer for Mediobanca will retain the terms of the failed bid by Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) from earlier this year.
Why did the MPS bid for Mediobanca fail?
The MPS bid for Mediobanca failed after Intesa Sanpaolo made a €34.5 billion takeover offer for MPS, derailing MPS’s own acquisition plans.
What conditions does Intesa attach to acquiring Mediobanca shares?
Intesa’s bid for the remaining 14% of Mediobanca shares depends on the successful completion of its takeover of MPS.
Why does Intesa want to acquire 100% of Mediobanca?
Acquiring all of Mediobanca is necessary for Intesa to delist Mediobanca and fully integrate it into its group.
What exchange ratio will Intesa use in the Mediobanca acquisition?
Intesa will use the exchange ratio approved by the boards of MPS and Mediobanca in March, prior to Intesa’s own offer for MPS.

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