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Top German banks form venture to fight financial crime - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Top German banks form venture to fight financial crime

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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Finance Banking fraud prevention Germany

Top German Banks Form Strategic Venture to Fight Financial Crime

German Banks Collaborate to Combat Fraud

FRANKFURT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and the nation's savings banks said on Wednesday that they were forming a joint venture to fight financial crime.

Information Sharing Initiative

• The project allows banks to share information and data on potential fraud to detect it at an earlier stage, the banks said.

How the Joint Venture Works

• "Perpetrators frequently use accounts at multiple banks and transfer funds between different institutions within a short period of time. Individual banks have so far generally only seen part of the overall picture," they said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Three major banking groups—Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and the DSGV (Savings Banks and Giro Association)—have established a joint venture to share intelligence on suspicious transactions across institutions securely and in compliance with data protection rules (allgaeuer-zeitung.de).
  • This initiative builds on earlier pilot efforts, notably the safeAML project via EuroDaT in Hesse that began in mid‑2025, enabling pseudonymized, interbank data matching without full exposure of underlying data (drweb.de).
  • The legal framework for such collaborations is tightening: upcoming EU anti‑money laundering regulation (EU 2024/1624) takes effect July 10, 2027 and imposes stricter conditions on interbank information sharing, suggesting this German joint venture may serve as a compliant model (drweb.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which banks are involved in the anti-financial crime joint venture?
Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, and Germany's savings banks are collaborating in the joint venture.
What is the main goal of the German banks' joint venture?
The joint venture aims to fight financial crime by sharing information and data to detect fraud earlier.
How will the joint venture help banks detect fraud?
By sharing data on potential fraud, banks gain a fuller picture and can spot suspicious activity across institutions.
Why is information sharing important for preventing financial crime?
Fraudsters often use multiple banks to move funds quickly; sharing data helps catch such activities that might go unnoticed by individual banks.

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