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AkzoNobel, Axalta get week to address UK regulator concerns over $25 billion merger - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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AkzoNobel, Axalta get week to address UK regulator concerns over $25 billion merger

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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AkzoNobel, Axalta Granted Week to Address UK Regulator's Merger Concerns

UK Competition Concerns Over AkzoNobel and Axalta Merger

Background of the Merger

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Dulux paint maker AkzoNobel and US peer Axalta's $25 billion merger raises competition concerns in the UK vehicle refinish coatings market, Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday, giving them a week to offer remedies or face a deeper probe. 

The companies announced the deal in November last year as part of a wave of consolidation in the sector, which faces rising costs and uncertainties created by US tariffs.

Findings from the Competition and Markets Authority

Market Impact and Concerns

The Competition and Markets Authority found in its initial probe that the merger would create a clear UK market leader in vehicle refinish coatings, the paints used by repair centres and bodyshops to fix and repaint damaged vehicles, with a combined share of 40% to 50% of supply.

Potential Effects on Competition

The regulator said the two companies compete closely in the UK, offering similar products, technical support and holding extensive vehicle manufacturer and insurer approvals, and that losing one could lead to higher prices or reduced quality and support for customers.

The CMA gave the companies until November 18 to offer remedies or face an in-depth Phase 2 investigation.

Remedies and Next Steps

AkzoNobel and Axalta aim to address the CMA's concerns with the same remedy proposal that was included in the European Commission decision, the companies said in a statement, reiterating that they remain confident of completing the merger by early 2027.

European Union Approval

The companies secured approval for the merger from the European Union last week after AkzoNobel agreed to sell its vehicle refinish coatings business in Europe and the UK to address the regulator's competition concerns.

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Janane Venkatraman)

Key Takeaways

  • The EU granted conditional approval on November 6, 2026 after AkzoNobel agreed to divest its European vehicle refinish coatings business, addressing overlap concerns in the EEA, UK, and Switzerland (live.euronext.com).
  • The CMA’s Phase 1 deadline is November 11, 2026, but per Reuters the firms have until November 18 to offer remedies or face a deeper probe (gov.uk).
  • The merger, announced November 18, 2025, forms a global coatings leader expected to generate about $17 billion in combined revenue, spanning refinish, decorative, industrial and other segments (credenceresearch.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What concerns does the UK regulator have about the AkzoNobel and Axalta merger?
The UK regulator is concerned that the $25 billion merger would create a dominant market leader in the vehicle refinish coatings sector, potentially leading to higher prices or reduced quality and support for customers.
How much market share would the merged company have in the UK vehicle refinish coatings market?
The merged AkzoNobel and Axalta would hold a combined market share of 40% to 50% in the UK vehicle refinish coatings market.
What action has the UK Competition and Markets Authority taken regarding the merger?
The CMA has given AkzoNobel and Axalta one week to offer remedies to address competition concerns or face a more in-depth Phase 2 investigation.
What remedies have AkzoNobel and Axalta proposed to address competition concerns?
AkzoNobel and Axalta plan to offer the same remedy proposal used in the European Commission's decision, including selling AkzoNobel's vehicle refinish coatings business in Europe and the UK.

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