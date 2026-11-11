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Europe's STOXX 600 near record high as Siemens Energy, CoreWeave outlooks lift sentiment - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Europe's STOXX 600 near record high as Siemens Energy, CoreWeave outlooks lift sentiment

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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Europe's STOXX 600 Approaches Record High on Strong Siemens, CoreWeave Outlooks

By Johann M Cherian and Anjana Jayakrishnan Nair

STOXX 600 Index Performance and Market Drivers

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Europe's STOXX 600 index opened higher and traded near record highs on Wednesday, as strong forecasts from Siemens Energy and US-based CoreWeave helped ease concerns about the AI trade outlook, while inflation worries kept a lid on gains.

The pan-European index gained 0.7% to 662.83 points by 0807 GMT and was just a whisker away from breaching record levels reached in August. 

Key Company Performances

Siemens Energy and Tech Sector Gains

AI equipment maker Siemens Energy gained 6.5% on expectations of higher profit margins in 2027. The company announced plans to more than triple its dividend. 

Shares of its peers Schneider Electric and Legrand gained around 2.6%, while the broader tech sector added 1.7%.  

CoreWeave's Positive Outlook

Neocloud company CoreWeave said it would become profitable on an adjusted basis in the first half of 2028. 

Laggards and Negative Performances

Vestas

Among laggards on the STOXX index, wind turbine operator Vestas fell 6%, after reporting third-quarter operating profit below market estimates.

CSG

Czech-based ammunition and arms producer CSG tanked 18% after cutting its full-year operating margin forecast.

Broader Market Influences

Inflation and Oil Prices

A rebound in Brent crude prices following shipping attacks in the Strait of Hormuz stoked some caution, a day after hotter-than-expected US inflation data lifted expectations for a December interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. 

(Reporting by Anjana J Nair; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)

Key Takeaways

  • STOXX 600 trading near record close of 660.51 reached on August 11, 2026 (en.wikipedia.org).
  • Siemens Energy plans to more than triple its dividend and sees 14–16% margins in fiscal 2027, driven by demand from US data centers (ca.marketscreener.com).
  • CoreWeave forecasts adjusted profitability in H1 2028, boosts 2026 revenue outlook to $13–13.3 billion and sees strong AI demand fueling margin improvement (au.investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the STOXX 600 approach record highs?
The STOXX 600 neared record highs due to strong forecasts from Siemens Energy and CoreWeave, which improved investor sentiment.
How did Siemens Energy impact the market?
Siemens Energy shares rose 6.5% after announcing expectations of higher profit margins by 2027 and plans to more than triple its dividend.
What affected Vestas shares on the STOXX index?
Vestas shares fell 6% after reporting third-quarter operating profits below market expectations.
Why was there caution in the market despite gains?
Caution was fueled by a rebound in Brent crude prices following shipping attacks and concerns about higher inflation and potential US interest rate hikes.

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