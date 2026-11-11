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Deutsche Bank launches digital asset custody service - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Deutsche Bank launches digital asset custody service 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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Deutsche Bank Unveils Digital Asset Custody Service for Institutional Clients

Deutsche Bank Launches Digital Asset Custody Service

Service Goes Live for Institutional Clients

FRANKFURT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday that its digital asset custody service had gone live for paying clients, as European banks show increasing openness to digital markets.

Initial Announcement and Scope

• Germany's largest lender initially announced in September that it planned a custody service for institutional and corporate clients in Europe, pending regulatory approvals.

• It said at the time that the business would support the safekeeping and storage of digital assets, including bitcoin and ether.

Future Plans and Expansion

• "In the medium term we aim to deliver a fully integrated, regulated ecosystem that supports the custody, tokenisation, and settlement of digital assets," said Paul Maley, global head of trust and securities services at Deutsche Bank.

• Deutsche Bank has previously told Reuters it wanted to expand the offering to Asia.

Strategic Partnerships in the Digital Asset Space

Collaboration with Deutsche Asset Management

• Deutsche Bank also said on Wednesday that it had entered into a memorandum of understanding with Deutsche Asset Management, the money manager it mostly owns and that until recently was known as DWS.

• The agreement is "to explore comprehensive commercial and technical collaboration opportunities in the digital asset space".

(Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Service is now live for paying clients in Europe, offering custody of Bitcoin, Ether and stablecoins (USDC, EURC, EURAU) under institutional-grade security and regulatory oversight
  • Deutsche Bank plans to expand the service into Asia in 2027 and enhance it with tokenisation, settlement and issuance of tokenised instruments
  • The bank has signed a memorandum of understanding with its asset‑management arm (formerly DWS) to explore collaboration across digital‑asset solutions

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Deutsche Bank's new digital asset custody service?
It is a regulated solution for institutional and corporate clients to safely store digital assets like bitcoin and ether.
Who can access Deutsche Bank's digital asset custody service?
Paying institutional and corporate clients in Europe can currently access the service.
Which digital assets are supported by Deutsche Bank's custody service?
The service supports bitcoin, ether, and aims to cover a range of digital assets.
Will Deutsche Bank expand its digital asset custody service beyond Europe?
Yes, Deutsche Bank has indicated plans to expand the offering to Asia.
What is the goal of Deutsche Bank in the digital asset space?
They aim to deliver a fully integrated, regulated ecosystem for custody, tokenisation, and settlement of digital assets.

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