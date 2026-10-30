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UK's CMA opens investigation into Meta's terms for publishers and advertisers - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's CMA opens investigation into Meta's terms for publishers and advertisers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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UK Competition Regulator Investigates Meta’s Terms for Publishers and Advertisers

Overview of the CMA Investigation into Meta

Background and Purpose of the Investigation

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator on Friday said it has opened an investigation into whether Meta was imposing exploitative terms on publishers and advertisers to use their content to develop its own services, including its AI features.

Concerns Over Meta’s Commercial Terms

The CMA said Facebook parent Meta's commercial terms could allow it to collect content from publishers' websites and use it to develop and provide its own products and services without businesses getting a choice on if or how their content is used.

Potential Legal Implications

The watchdog said that the terms, which it said Meta planned to revise on November 20 but has since put on hold, could amount to an unlawful imposition of unfair trading conditions.

Key Points of the Investigation

The CMA's investigation will determine whether Meta holds a dominant position in a relevant UK market and, if so, whether the terms amount to abuse of that position.

Meta’s Response to the Investigation

Meta said there were "no grounds" for an investigation.

"We've already committed not to change our terms without consulting publishers and other stakeholders," a Meta spokesperson said. "We welcome the opportunity to explain our approach to the CMA."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; writing by Sam Tobin; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • The CMA is investigating if Meta is imposing exploitative, non-optional terms that allow it to use publishers’ site content for its own products and AI services without consent. Regulatory scrutiny intensified after publishers and advertisers called for suspension of the new terms and Meta delayed their rollout to November 20. (Reuters and Reuters context)
  • Meta has postponed the effective date of its updated commercial terms—originally set for October 30—to November 20, stating it needs time to better explain the changes; concerns remain especially over crawling provisions, robots.txt reliance, and the broader implications for AI training. (Reuters, Digiday)
  • This investigation follows earlier CMA scrutiny of Meta’s data practices—such as advertising data usage—and reflects growing regulatory focus on how dominant platforms may abuse their position amid AI content sourcing debates. (CMA historical cases)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the UK's CMA investigating Meta?
The CMA is investigating whether Meta is imposing exploitative terms on publishers and advertisers, affecting how their content is used.
What concerns does the CMA have about Meta's terms?
The CMA is concerned Meta's terms may let it use publisher content to develop its own services, including AI, without giving businesses control over their content.
What action has Meta taken regarding its commercial terms?
Meta planned to revise its terms on November 20, but has put these changes on hold following regulatory scrutiny.
How has Meta responded to the investigation?
Meta stated there are no grounds for an investigation and has committed to consulting publishers and stakeholders before changing terms.
What will the CMA's investigation determine?
The CMA will assess if Meta holds a dominant market position in the UK and if the terms constitute an abuse of that position.

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