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Finance

Rio Tinto begins restarting Oyu Tolgoi underground operations after seismic event

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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Finance Markets Mining Copper Mongolia

Rio Tinto Resumes Oyu Tolgoi Underground Mining in Mongolia After Seismic Event

Rio Tinto's Response and Impact of Seismic Event

Restart of Underground Operations

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto on Friday said it had begun "progressively" restarting underground operations at its Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia after completing safety reviews following a seismic event that temporarily halted mining activities.

Details of the Seismic Event

Rockfall and Safety Assessment

The miner said a seismic event on October 29 triggered a localised rockfall in a temporary storage area adjacent to the production zone, causing ground vibrations but resulting in no structural damage to the underground cave or operating infrastructure.

Significance of Oyu Tolgoi Mine

Oyu Tolgoi is one of the world's largest known copper and gold deposits and is central to Rio Tinto's copper growth strategy. The miner owns 66% of the project, with the Mongolian government holding the rest.

Impact on Employees and Operations

Employee Safety and Injuries

The miner said three employees sustained injuries, and no fatalities were reported, with two of them continuing to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Logistics and Border Delays

Ganqimaodu Border Crossing Issues

Rio Tinto also flagged delays affecting all vehicles passing through the Ganqimaodu border crossing between China and Mongolia, which have reduced the availability of trucks to transport copper concentrate from Oyu Tolgoi.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar & Rajasik Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas and Maju Samuel)

Key Takeaways

  • Rio Tinto initiated a phased restart of underground operations at Oyu Tolgoi after a safety review following a seismic event on October 29, which caused ground vibrations and a localized rockfall—there were three non‑fatal injuries and no structural damage (riotinto.com).
  • Oyu Tolgoi, located in Mongolia’s South Gobi, is among the world’s largest copper‑gold deposits; Rio Tinto owns 66% and the project is critical to its copper growth strategy, targeting up to ~500,000 tonnes of copper a year in full swing (riotinto.com).
  • Meanwhile, concentrate exports are being hampered: truck convoys through the Ganqimaodu–Gashuunsukhait crossing have dropped from 12–13 per day to around four, as China installs facial‑recognition systems at the border—limiting transport availability for copper concentrate (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were underground operations at Oyu Tolgoi halted?
Underground operations were halted due to a seismic event on October 29 that triggered a localised rockfall, leading to safety reviews.
Did the seismic event at Oyu Tolgoi cause any structural damage?
No structural damage to the underground cave or operating infrastructure was reported after the seismic event.
Were there any injuries reported during the Oyu Tolgoi incident?
Three employees sustained injuries, with two continuing to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
How is copper transportation from Oyu Tolgoi affected?
Delays at the Ganqimaodu border crossing have reduced truck availability for transporting copper concentrate from the mine.

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