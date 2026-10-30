GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Exclusive-EU levies that hit Shein, Temu could add €6 billion to EU budget, document shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Exclusive-EU levies that hit Shein, Temu could add €6 billion to EU budget, document shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets ecommerce Regulation EU

EU Import Levies on Shein, Temu Could Raise €6 Billion for EU Budget by 2028

EU's Crackdown on Cheap Ecommerce Imports and Its Impact

By Helen Reid

Projected Revenue from Import Levies

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - European Union charges on cheap ecommerce packages entering the bloc, which target Chinese platforms such as Shein and Temu, could raise €6 billion a year for the EU budget from 2028 to 2034, a Commission document seen by Reuters on Friday showed.

The estimate, previously unreported, shows the scale of Europe's crackdown on a flood of cheap ecommerce imports, which it says mostly come from China.

Rising Volume of Low-Value Parcels

Some 5.8 billion parcels worth less than €150 entered the EU last year, a 26% rise from the previous year, according to the European Commission, which estimates the majority were undervalued to avoid customs duties.

Fee Structure and Implementation Timeline

The EU will impose an additional €2 fee on cheap parcels on November 1, raising the charge per separate item further after a €3 charge has been imposed since the start of July.

Impact on Chinese Ecommerce Platforms

Business Adjustments and Revenue Implications

Temu's owner PDD Holdings said in August that the move would have a "considerable impact" on parts of the business, without quantifying it. Shein makes about a third of its revenue in Europe, and its sales in the region had already fallen before the fees were imposed, as it raised prices and cut ad spending.

The European Commission declined to comment on the revenue estimate.

Political Perspective on the Fees

Dirk Gotink, the European Parliament lawmaker leading the bloc's customs reforms, said the new €2 fee was to tackle "a highly toxic business model of low value non-compliant e-commerce imports from China".

"The newly generated revenue gives us the chance and means to reverse decades of underinvestment and to give Europe's customs authorities the resources they need to effectively protect our single market," he said.

Expected Decline in Parcel Numbers

The estimate accounts for an expected decline in the numbers of low-value parcels entering the EU as Brussels expects retailers to adjust to the measures.

Fees Squeeze Chinese Platforms

Comparison with US Policy

The EU fees follow similar moves by the US last year to scrap duty-free treatment of online orders to address concerns over unfair competition and unsafe products.

Distribution of Collected Fees

The Commission estimates some 90% of the fees collected will go into EU coffers and 10% to member states, but that could change if member states push to keep more of the proceeds, with negotiations over the 2028-2034 budget ongoing. Currently, EU member states keep 25% of the fees.

Chinese and International Retailers' Responses

AliExpress and Temu Adapt Strategies

Chinese ecommerce groups have already begun adapting. AliExpress, owned by Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba, said it was increasing local warehousing in response to the fees, but warned the charges would hurt low-income households in Europe and "exacerbate the cost-of-living crisis". 

Temu has been offering some shoppers a discount on the fees, according to screenshots seen by Reuters, highlighting the pressure to limit sticker shock for consumers used to ordering €3 jewellery and €5 dresses. Temu did not respond to a request for comment.

Shein and Amazon's Position

Newly listed Shein, which is expanding warehouse space in Poland, said it was focused on keeping prices "competitive" alongside faster and more convenient delivery. 

US rival Amazon said 97% of the products it sells in the EU are fulfilled from warehouses in the bloc, so very few shipments are impacted by the fees.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8971 euros)

(Reporting by Helen Reid; additional reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, Editing by Adam Jourdan and Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • The EU’s sweeping customs reforms abolish the €150 de‑minimis exemption: a temporary €3 duty (since July 1, 2026) plus a new €2 handling fee (from November 1, 2026) aim to curb surging low‑value imports, mostly from China. (commission.europa.eu)
  • Low‑value consignments surged to around 5.9 billion parcels in 2025—a 26 % rise from the prior year—making up nearly 98 % of all imported items, yet accounting for just ~2 % of total import value. (taxation-customs.ec.europa.eu)
  • The Commission document reveals that revenue from these new charges could contribute approximately €6 billion annually to the EU budget during 2028–2034, supporting customs modernization amid ongoing budget framework talks. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much revenue could new EU ecommerce levies generate?
The new EU fees on low-value ecommerce packages could raise about €6 billion per year for the EU budget between 2028 and 2034.
Which companies are impacted by the EU's new import fees?
Chinese platforms like Shein and Temu are directly impacted, as well as AliExpress. Amazon is less affected as most orders are already fulfilled from within the EU.
What changes are happening to fees on parcels entering the EU?
An additional €2 fee per parcel will be imposed from November 1, adding to the existing €3 charge for low-value parcels.
Why did the EU introduce these ecommerce levies?
The EU aims to address undervalued imports, unfair competition, and give customs more resources to protect the single market.
How are Chinese ecommerce companies responding to the new EU fees?
Platforms like AliExpress are increasing local warehousing, while Temu is offering fee discounts to some customers, and Shein is focused on price competitiveness and faster delivery.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Intel warning sparks chip rout as PC weakness clouds turnaround

Intel warning sparks chip rout as PC weakness clouds turnaround

Image for UK's CMA opens investigation into Meta's terms for publishers and advertisers

UK's CMA opens investigation into Meta's terms for publishers and advertisers

Image for Pound stands tall as dollar, euro wilt

Pound stands tall as dollar, euro wilt

Image for ExxonMobil beats third-quarter profit estimates on refining boom

ExxonMobil beats third-quarter profit estimates on refining boom

Image for Meta, TikTok, X lose legal challenge against UK watchdog over online safety data demands

Meta, TikTok, X lose legal challenge against UK watchdog over online safety data demands

Image for More ECB hikes may be needed to stop inflation, Panetta says

More ECB hikes may be needed to stop inflation, Panetta says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for VW suspends work on electric Golf as retrenchment hits HQ
VW suspends work on electric Golf as retrenchment hits HQ
Image for FTSE 100 set for monthly gains; AstraZeneca up after results
FTSE 100 set for monthly gains; AstraZeneca up after results
Image for Mortgage Loan Documents: What Lenders Check and Why It Matters
Mortgage Loan Documents: What Lenders Check and Why It Matters
Image for Universal Music shares jump as subscription growth beats expectations
Universal Music shares jump as subscription growth beats expectations
Image for German economy grew more than expected in Q3, underpinned by state spending
German economy grew more than expected in Q3, underpinned by state spending
Image for Euro zone growth beats projections but headwinds mount
Euro zone growth beats projections but headwinds mount
Image for How to Plan Monthly Expenses with a Car Loan EMI Calculator
How to Plan Monthly Expenses with a Car Loan EMI Calculator
Image for Germany rejects 'unfounded' claims in spat with Italy over gas storage
Germany rejects 'unfounded' claims in spat with Italy over gas storage
Image for Bank of England surveys show firms see pay rising around 3.5% in 2027
Bank of England surveys show firms see pay rising around 3.5% in 2027
Image for China's Xi, Swiss president praise trade deal that boosts access
China's Xi, Swiss president praise trade deal that boosts access
Image for UniCredit vows to finance German companies in tie-up with Commerzbank
UniCredit vows to finance German companies in tie-up with Commerzbank
Image for How India's Income Tax Slabs Affect Investment Planning
How India's Income Tax Slabs Affect Investment Planning
View All Finance Posts