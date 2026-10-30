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Intel warning sparks chip rout as PC weakness clouds turnaround - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Intel warning sparks chip rout as PC weakness clouds turnaround

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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Intel Warns of Prolonged PC Market Weakness, Triggering Semiconductor Selloff

Intel's Bleak Forecast and Its Impact on the Semiconductor Industry

By Anhata Rooprai

Intel Shares Plunge After Weak Forecast

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Intel's shares slumped 25% in premarket trading after the chipmaker forecast a bleak quarter and warned of persistent weakness in the personal computer market through at least the first half of 2027, sparking a selloff in global chip stocks.

The decline puts the US chipmaker, which forecast fourth-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations, on track to lose more than $123 billion in market value and open at its lowest level in about six months if losses hold through the regular trading session.

CEO Lip-Bu Tan's Turnaround Efforts

The forecast underscores the challenges facing CEO Lip-Bu Tan's turnaround effort, with Intel still grappling with a prolonged PC market slump even as it invests heavily in AI and manufacturing expansion.

Global Semiconductor Stocks React

Semiconductor stocks, including Advanced Micro Devices, Arm Holdings, Qualcomm, Nvidia, Broadcom and Micron, fell between 2% and 9% in premarket trading.

The STOXX Europe 600 Technology Index was down 2.1%, with sector heavyweight ASML shedding 5.2%. US-listed shares of the world's largest contract chipmaker, TSMC, were down 3.5%.

Intel's Financial Outlook

Intel expects fourth-quarter revenue of $15 billion to $16 billion, below analysts' average estimate of $17.07 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Finance chief David Zinsner also said Intel does not expect positive cash flow this year.

Memory Market Pressures

Memory Crunch Bites

MEMORY CRUNCH BITES

Impact of High-Bandwidth Memory Chips

Higher memory prices, driven by suppliers shifting capacity toward AI-focused high-bandwidth memory chips, are raising PC costs and weighing on already weak consumer demand.

PC Segment Revenue Decline

PC chips accounted for roughly half of Intel's third-quarter revenue, and the company expects sales from the segment to decline more than 20% sequentially this quarter after a 5% drop in the September period.

Analyst Commentary

"It will be important to see if Intel can expand the highly profitable Xeon product supply to help offset this developing weakness in PC," said Brian Mulberry, chief market strategist at Zacks Investment Management.

"Bottom line, weaker sales volumes, higher manufacturing costs, and an out-of-cycle product mix is a recipe for the stock to decline over the near term as future earnings are under a lot of pressure."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anhata Rooprai in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Sudeshna Ghoshal; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Key Takeaways

  • Intel’s Q4 revenue guidance of $15–16 billion and EPS of ~$0.25 significantly missed analyst expectations (~$17 billion revenue, ~$0.43 EPS), prompting the 25% premarket sell‑off. (za.investing.com)
  • An explosion at Intel’s Israel fab is expected to cut approximately $600 million in revenue over two quarters, exacerbating margin pressure amid its ongoing turnaround efforts. (live.euronext.com)
  • Weakness in the PC segment—accounting for roughly half of Intel’s Q3 revenue and projected to drop more than 20% sequentially in Q4—is being driven by high memory prices and inventory overhang, clouding recovery hopes even as AI/server segments strengthen. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Intel shares slump 25% in premarket trading?
Intel shares dropped after the company forecast lower-than-expected revenue and warned of persistent weakness in the personal computer market through at least mid-2027.
What are the main risks to Intel's turnaround efforts?
Intel is challenged by slumping PC demand, higher memory prices, increased manufacturing costs, and a product mix shift, all of which put pressure on future earnings.
How have memory prices impacted the PC market?
Higher memory prices, due to suppliers focusing on AI chips, are increasing PC costs and dampening already weak consumer demand.
What is Intel's revenue outlook for the fourth quarter?
Intel expects fourth-quarter revenue of $15-$16 billion, which is below analysts' average estimate of $17.07 billion.

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