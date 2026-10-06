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Latvia's president supports PM Kulbergs to form government after election win - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Latvia's president supports PM Kulbergs to form government after election win

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Finance Politics Europe Elections

Latvia's President Supports PM Kulbergs to Form Next Government After Election Win

Latvia's Political Landscape Following the 2024 Election

VILNIUS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Latvia's president on Tuesday said he will nominate Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs to lead the next government following an historic election win on Saturday.

Election Results and Coalition Building

Kulbergs' United List Secures a Historic Victory

• Kulbergs' pro-Ukraine United List won 35.3% of the votes, the biggest parliamentary election victory since Latvian independence in 1991, but still needs one or two coalition partners to form a majority cabinet

Support from Other Parties

• United List and Kulbergs have broad support from other parties to start forming a government, President Edgars Rinkevics said

Timeline for the New Parliament

• The new parliament will meet on November 3

Background on Kulbergs' Leadership

Rise to Power

• Kulbergs came to power in May after the previous coalition crumbled over its handling of incidents in which stray Ukrainian military drones flew undetected into Latvia

Economic Challenges and Policy Promises

• Latvia's economy has underperformed its Baltic neighbours for more than a decade and Kulbergs has vowed to improve governance, cut red tape and reduce public spending

Role of Pro-Russian Parties

Parliamentary Representation

• Although pro-Russian parties increased their representation in parliament, they remain sidelined and are unlikely to influence government policy, analysts have said

Analyst Perspectives

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, writing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • United List’s 35.3% vote share (42 seats) marks Latvia’s strongest parliamentary result since independence in 1991 (amp.dw.com).
  • President Rinkēvičs confirmed broad support for Kulbergs to begin government formation, with parliament set to convene on November 3 (apnews.com).
  • Kulbergs, pro‑Ukraine and reform‑oriented, must form a coalition—likely with National Alliance, New Unity, or other moderate partners—to reach a majority (eurointegration.com.ua).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much of the vote did the United List receive?
The United List led by Andris Kulbergs won 35.3% of the votes.
Does the United List have enough majority to govern alone?
No, they will need one or two coalition partners to form a majority cabinet.
When will the new Latvian parliament meet?
The new parliament is scheduled to meet on November 3.
Are pro-Russian parties likely to be part of the Latvian government?
Pro-Russian parties increased representation but remain sidelined and are unlikely to influence government policy.

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