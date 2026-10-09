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Northern Irish police to interview First Minister O'Neill over parade protest - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Northern Irish police to interview First Minister O'Neill over parade protest

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Northern Irish police to interview First Minister O'Neill over parade protest

Investigation into Parade Protest and Political Reactions

Background of the Parade Protest

BELFAST, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Northern Irish police will interview the region's first minister, Michelle O'Neill, in relation to an investigation into a protest that has blocked a Protestant parade from marching through a Catholic area for almost two weeks, O'Neill said on Friday.

Details of the Protest and Involvement

Thousands of protesters, including O'Neill of Irish nationalists Sinn Fein and the party's leader Mary Lou McDonald, gathered on the Catholic Garvaghy Road, in Portadown, to stop the September 26 march after it was allowed to proceed for the first time since the contentious route was banned in 1998.

Historical Context of the March

Annual attempts by the Orange Order to march through the area triggered unrest across the British-run region before the route was banned the same year the Good Friday Agreement largely ended the three decades of violence known as the "Troubles".

Police Investigation and Political Response

Police opened an investigation into what they called an unlawful protest and said they had identified people reasonably suspected of committing offences.

Sinn Fein, which leads Northern Ireland's fragile power-sharing government alongside pro-British rivals who have called for O'Neill to be prosecuted over the protest, confirmed on Thursday that a number of its representatives received correspondence from police.

O'Neill's Statement and Cooperation

"I can confirm I have received a letter inviting me for a police interview ... I will cooperate with the investigation," O'Neill said in a statement, adding that she would continue to stand with the Garvaghy Road residents.

Ongoing Political and Legal Developments

Britain's Northern Ireland minister failed to broker a compromise with the two sides last week and is awaiting a ruling on Monday from Northern Ireland's Court of Appeal on whether residents can challenge the removal of the parade ban.

(Reporting by Amanda Ferguson, writing by Padraic Halpin, Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Police to interview Michelle O’Neill regarding her involvement in an ‘unlawful protest’ blocking the Orange Order parade on Garvaghy Road, which lasted almost two weeks (apnews.com).
  • The protest opposed the first Orange Order march via Garvaghy Road since the route was banned in 1998 following decades of violence during the Troubles (apnews.com).
  • The Parades Commission allowed a limited march, prompting legal challenges and appeals, while residents remain defiant and await a court ruling on their right to challenge the lifting of the ban (reddit.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Michelle O'Neill being interviewed by police?
Michelle O'Neill is being interviewed as part of a police investigation into an alleged unlawful protest that blocked an Orange Order parade in Portadown.
What sparked the parade protest in Portadown?
The protest began after the Orange Order parade was allowed to march through Garvaghy Road for the first time since the 1998 ban, prompting opposition from local residents and nationalists.
Who participated in the parade protest?
Thousands of protesters took part, including First Minister Michelle O'Neill, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, and other Sinn Fein representatives.
What has been the government's response to the protest?
Britain's Northern Ireland minister attempted to broker a compromise and is awaiting a court decision on whether residents can challenge the parade ban's removal.
How long has the parade route been banned?
The parade route through Garvaghy Road was banned in 1998 following unrest, and the recent march was the first allowed since then.

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