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Moroccan king says migration cooperation model with Spain hit limit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Finance Banking Politics International Relations

Moroccan King: Migration Cooperation with Spain Has Reached Its Limit amid Ceuta Crisis

Morocco-Spain Migration Relations and the Ceuta Crisis

By Ahmed Eljechtimi

Morocco's Efforts and Current Challenges

RABAT, Oct 9 (Reuters) - King Mohammed VI said on Friday that Morocco's efforts to curb irregular migration had produced "concrete results," but that the current cooperation model with Spain had reached its limits amid recurring crises.

Migration Statistics and Ongoing Issues

At least 70,000 people crossed from Morocco into the enclave of Ceuta in July. Most have returned but thousands, including minors, remained.

Obstacles to Cooperation

Speaking at the parliament's opening, the king cited "obsolete" and "unrealistic" Spanish court decisions that hindered cooperation on migration. 

"They are regrettably impeding the repatriation of minors and of fake asylum seekers, while fueling the greed of criminal networks," he said.

Political Reactions and Accusations

Spanish Opposition and Moroccan Response

Since the Ceuta migration crisis, Spanish opposition parties have blamed Pedro Sanchez's government and accused Rabat of facilitating the crossing.

Morocco rejected the accusations, blaming the crossing on social media and misinterpretations of a court ruling that appeared to open a legal loophole for arrivals by sea.

Future Vision and Bilateral Relations

Morocco's Stance on Partnership

Morocco's partnership with Spain was a "sovereign choice" and "it will never be subject to any pressure, threat, or blackmail," the king said.

Proposed Vision for Cooperation

He added that Morocco would propose a vision centred on shared development, economic competitiveness and regional stability to its partners.

Recent Developments in Relations

Relations between Morocco and Spain have improved since Spain backed Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara in 2022. But bilateral ties have faced a test since the Ceuta migration crisis.

Political Changes in Morocco

The king appointed Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri as the country's first female prime minister, after her party finished on top in ‌the September 23 election.

He urged members of parliament to put young people at the heart of public policies.

(Reporting by Ahmed El Jechtimi; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • Morocco says migration cooperation with Spain has delivered concrete results but reached its limits amid July’s Ceuta crisis and legal hurdles hindering repatriations.
  • King Mohammed VI called Spanish court rulings “obsolete” and “unrealistic,” arguing they impede repatriation of minors and fake asylum seekers, and fuel criminal networks.
  • King emphasized that Morocco–Spain partnership is a sovereign choice and won’t bow to pressure, proposing a new vision focused on shared development, competitiveness and regional stability.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Moroccan king say about migration cooperation with Spain?
King Mohammed VI stated that Morocco's migration cooperation model with Spain has reached its limits due to recurring crises and court decisions.
How many people crossed from Morocco into Ceuta in July?
At least 70,000 people crossed from Morocco into the enclave of Ceuta in July.
What challenges hinder the migration cooperation between Morocco and Spain?
Obsolete and unrealistic Spanish court decisions have hindered cooperation, particularly regarding the repatriation of minors and fake asylum seekers.
How have Morocco and Spain's relations changed since the Ceuta migration crisis?
Relations improved after Spain backed Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara, but were tested again during the Ceuta migration crisis.
Who was appointed as Morocco's first female prime minister?
Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri was appointed as Morocco's first female prime minister after her party won the September 23 election.

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