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Portugal PM cautions judiciary not to get political over US use of air base - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Portugal PM cautions judiciary not to get political over US use of air base

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Portugal PM Warns Judiciary Against Politicizing US Use of Lajes Air Base

Legal and Political Dimensions of US Military Use of Lajes Air Base

Background of the Inquiry

LISBON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro argued on Friday the US use of the Lajes Air Base during the Iran conflict was fully legal and urged the judiciary not to make political judgments, after prosecutors opened an inquiry last week into the government's authorisation to use the base.

Political Sensitivity and European Response

The probe, triggered by a complaint from a leftist opposition party, adds a legal dimension to a politically sensitive issue. Several European nations have restricted or refused US military aircraft access to their airspace or bases in connection with the war in Iran.

Criticism from Opposition Parties

The left-wing opposition has criticised the centre-right minority government for allowing US military transit flights to use the Lajes base, in the Atlantic Azores archipelago, during the Iran war. Spain, France, Italy, Austria and Switzerland have all imposed restrictions, much to Washington's chagrin.

Prime Minister's Position and Legal Compliance

"Obviously, everyone can make political judgments about decisions, with the exception of the judiciary, which should not make political judgments," Montenegro told lawmakers during a parliamentary debate, a day after meeting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Lisbon.

He added that he respected the ongoing investigation and was "very calm as regards compliance with all applicable legal rules".

Government's Legal Justification

The government has said Portugal was not involved in the conflict and that the use of the Lajes base complied with international law, having been authorised only after assurances from Washington that any operation would be defensive, necessary and proportionate, and limited to military targets.

Role of Portuguese Prosecutors

Portugal's prosecutors are bound by the principle of legality, requiring them to investigate alleged wrongdoing when there are sufficient grounds to do so, unlike in some jurisdictions where prosecutors have broader discretion to decide whether a case should proceed.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; editing by Andrei Khalip and Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • The inquiry into Lajes Air Base use was launched following a complaint from the Left Bloc opposition party, adding a legal dimension to an already sensitive political issue (marketscreener.com).
  • Several European countries—including Spain, Italy, France, Austria, Switzerland—have restricted or closed airspace or base access to U.S. military aircraft linked to Iran operations, underscoring divergent responses within Europe (apnews.com).
  • Portugal’s Public Prosecution Service operates under the constitutional principle of legality, meaning prosecutors are obliged to investigate credible allegations, regardless of political context; they act autonomously and are bound by law and internal statute (en.ministeriopublico.pt).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Portugal allow US military flights to use the Lajes Air Base?
Portugal authorized the US to use the Lajes Air Base during the Iran conflict after receiving assurances that operations would be defensive, necessary, proportionate, and limited to military targets.
What triggered the investigation into the use of Lajes Air Base?
The investigation was triggered by a complaint from a leftist opposition party, questioning the government's authorization for US military flights amid the Iran conflict.
What position did Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro take on the judiciary's role?
Prime Minister Montenegro urged the judiciary not to make political judgments and emphasized that their focus should be on legal compliance.
How have other European countries responded to US military requests related to the Iran conflict?
Countries like Spain, France, Italy, Austria, and Switzerland have restricted or refused US military aircraft access to their airspace or bases.
What legal principle governs Portuguese prosecutors?
Portuguese prosecutors are bound by the principle of legality, requiring them to investigate alleged wrongdoing when sufficient grounds exist.

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