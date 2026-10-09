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Moldova to change laws to produce arms for itself, parliament head says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Moldova to change laws to produce arms for itself, parliament head says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Moldova to Amend Laws for Domestic Arms Production Amid Security Concerns

Legislative Changes and National Security Implications

By Alexander Tanas

Government's Intentions for Domestic Arms Production

CHISINAU, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Moldova's pro-European government intends to press for changes in legislation to allow for the production of weapons, but needs them for its own defence and has no intention of providing them to neighbouring Ukraine, the head of parliament said on Friday.

Focus on Dual-Purpose Weapons

Parliament Chairman Igor Grosu, the No. 2 official in Moldova's state hierarchy, said the changes were needed to proceed with the manufacture of dual-purpose weapons, like drones.

"I would very much like for us to produce them for ourselves. We need them, particularly for dual-use purposes," Grosu told a two-day international security forum, citing drone use for national security, emergencies and agriculture.

Clarification on Ukraine and Regional Security

Grosu, head of President Maia Sandu's Action and Solidarity Party, which holds a majority in parliament, dismissed any suggestion that they might be meant for use by Ukraine in its 4-1/2-year-old war with Russia.

"Of course not! Why would we?" he told reporters. "We would produce them for ourselves."

Context: Moldova's Security Environment

Impact of the Ukraine War on Moldova

Sandu's administration, which wants Moldova to join the European Union by 2030, has been fiercely critical of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Moldova, lying between Ukraine and EU member Romania, has been buffeted by the war. Increasing numbers of drones and missiles, believed by authorities to be Russian, have intruded into the country's airspace in recent weeks, with debris crashing on its territory.

Airspace Violations and Defence Challenges

Grosu told the forum that 88 such violations of Moldova's airspace had been recorded since Russia's February 2022 invasion.

"With such figures, people are asking a simple question: Can our state defend us?" he said.

"We cannot provide this defence overnight. And we cannot in four years make up for 30 years of failing to finance our defence. To protect our airspace we need radar, equipment, trained personnel, communications, infrastructure and procedures."

Future Defence Planning and Legislative Action

Sandu told the forum on Thursday that Moldova's position in the region was "vulnerable". She said domestic defence production was a key part of future defence planning and changes to legislation would soon be submitted to parliament.

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing by Ron Popeski; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Key Takeaways

  • Parliament Speaker Igor Grosu confirmed legislative changes are being pursued to enable domestic production of dual-use weapons, such as drones, strictly for Moldova’s own defense needs—not to supply Ukraine. (tv8.md)
  • Frequent violations of Moldova’s airspace by drones, missiles, and aerial objects—increasing sharply in 2026—underline the urgent need for self-sufficient defense systems. (army.md)
  • This move aligns with broader objectives to modernize national defense, supported by recent procurements like EU-backed radars and enhanced military readiness showcased at national events. (moldpres.md)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Moldova planning to change its laws regarding arms production?
Moldova seeks to amend its laws to produce weapons for its own defense due to increased security threats and airspace violations.
Will Moldova supply weapons to Ukraine after changing its laws?
No, Moldova's government has stated it will not supply weapons to Ukraine and intends the production solely for domestic use.
What types of weapons does Moldova aim to produce domestically?
Moldova plans to produce dual-use weapons such as drones for national security, emergencies, and agriculture.
What has prompted Moldova to consider domestic arms production now?
Recent increases in drone and missile intrusions from the war in Ukraine have heightened Moldova's need for better national defense.
What does Moldova need to improve for better airspace protection?
Moldova needs radar systems, equipment, trained personnel, communications, infrastructure, and proper procedures to defend its airspace.

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