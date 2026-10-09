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Two men arrested at UK airbase used by US released on bail - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Two men arrested at UK airbase used by US released on bail

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Two Latvian Men Released on Bail After UK Airbase Arrests Amid Security Probe

Details Surrounding the Arrest and Ongoing Investigation

Arrest and Release of Latvian Nationals

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - British counter-terrorism police said on Friday that two Latvian men who were arrested on Thursday inside a Royal Air Force base in eastern England that is used by US forces had been released on bail.

The police said the men, aged 32 and 36, had been freed with strict conditions, while an investigation continues.

Context of Recent Security Concerns

Link to Previous Suspected Plot

The arrests came weeks after a suspected plot targeting another British airbase used by the US military, Fairford, raised concerns about security at military sites across Britain.

Current Investigation at RAF Molesworth

Police said there was nothing so far to suggest the incident at RAF Molesworth was linked to the suspected plot against RAF Fairford in western England, which has been used by the US military to launch missions against Iran.

Authorities' Statements and Lines of Enquiry

"A key line of enquiry remains to identify any potential motivation behind why the men were at that location, and this includes whether it may be connected to any criminal activity," said Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, which is leading the investigation.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • The men entered RAF Molesworth through a small breach in the perimeter fence after an abandoned vehicle was discovered nearby, prompting their arrest under the National Security Act 2023. (theguardian.com)
  • While authorities say there’s currently no evidence linking this incident to the suspected terrorist plot near RAF Fairford in late September, both events have heightened scrutiny of security at US‑used British military sites. (apnews.com)
  • RAF Molesworth is a key intelligence hub for the US and NATO, housing centres such as the NATO Intelligence Fusion Centre and the US Joint Intelligence Operations Center, making any breach at the site particularly concerning. (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who were the individuals arrested at the UK airbase?
Two Latvian men, aged 32 and 36, were arrested inside RAF Molesworth in eastern England.
Have the Latvian men arrested at the airbase been released?
Yes, both men have been released on bail with strict conditions while investigations continue.
Is the RAF Molesworth incident linked to the RAF Fairford plot?
Police said there is currently no evidence linking the two incidents.
Why are counter-terrorism police involved in the investigation?
Counter-terrorism police are leading the investigation to identify any potential motivation, including links to criminal activity.
Which airbases were mentioned in the recent UK security concerns?
RAF Molesworth in eastern England and RAF Fairford in western England, both used by the US military.

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