UK wage growth 3.5% in the second quarter

UK Wage Growth Hits 3.5% in Q2 as Bank of England Monitors Inflation Trends

Wage Growth and Economic Outlook in the UK

Latest Wage Growth Figures

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - British annual wage growth, excluding bonuses, was 3.5% in the second quarter, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had mostly expected regular wage growth of 3.4%.

Bank of England’s Response to Inflation

The Bank of England is closely watching whether the energy price jump caused by the Iran war is turning into longer-term inflation pressures in the economy.

Market Expectations for Interest Rates

Financial markets on Monday showed one 0.25 percentage-point interest rate hike priced by the end of 2026.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken; editing by William James)