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UK wage growth 3.5% in the second quarter - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK wage growth 3.5% in the second quarter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

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UK Wage Growth Hits 3.5% in Q2 as Bank of England Monitors Inflation Trends

Wage Growth and Economic Outlook in the UK

Latest Wage Growth Figures

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - British annual wage growth, excluding bonuses, was 3.5% in the second quarter, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had mostly expected regular wage growth of 3.4%.

Bank of England’s Response to Inflation

The Bank of England is closely watching whether the energy price jump caused by the Iran war is turning into longer-term inflation pressures in the economy.

Market Expectations for Interest Rates

Financial markets on Monday showed one 0.25 percentage-point interest rate hike priced by the end of 2026.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • UK regular wage growth excluding bonuses came in at 3.5% annualised in Q2 2026, exceeding Reuters‑survey consensus of 3.4% and marking a modest pick‑up from the 3.4% recorded in March–May 2026 (ons.gov.uk).
  • The Bank of England continues to monitor whether the energy price surge—driven by the Iran war and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz—is feeding into longer‑term inflation and wages, though recent reports show limited second‑round wage effects so far (bankofengland.co.uk).
  • Financial markets currently expect one 0.25 percentage‑point BoE interest rate increase by end‑2026, reflecting caution amid volatile energy markets and inflation risks (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the UK annual wage growth in the second quarter?
UK annual wage growth, excluding bonuses, was 3.5% in the second quarter according to the Office for National Statistics.
Why is the Bank of England closely watching wage growth?
The Bank of England is monitoring wage growth to assess if energy price rises, influenced by the Iran war, are leading to long-term inflation.
What are financial markets anticipating regarding interest rates?
Financial markets have priced in a 0.25 percentage-point interest rate hike by the end of 2026.
Who provided the data on UK wage growth?
The Office for National Statistics reported the UK wage growth figures.

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