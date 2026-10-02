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Soccer-Lib Dems demand Burnham to disclose talks with Manchester City owners

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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Lib Dems Demand Burnham Reveal Meetings With Manchester City Owners

Liberal Democrats Pressure Burnham Over Manchester City Controversy

By Lori Ewing

Lib Dems Call for Transparency

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The UK's Liberal Democrats party on Friday urged Prime Minister Andy Burnham to disclose any meetings he has held with Manchester City's owners, Abu Dhabi representatives or related entities, stepping up criticism of his comments following the landmark ruling against the club.

Burnham’s Statements on Manchester City

Burnham, who had served as the mayor of Greater Manchester from May 2017 to June 2026, had earlier this week expressed concern about City's owners potentially selling the club, saying they had been "a huge partner in the building of modern Manchester" and "in turning the club into a global force".

Burnham's comments drew heavy criticism from opposition politicians.

Lib Dems Demand Full Disclosure

"Football fans up and down the country deserve to know that the rules apply to everyone, however rich and powerful they are," Anna Sabine, the party's spokesperson for culture, media and sport, told the Prime Minister in a letter.

"When the prime minister leaps to the defence of a club's owners within hours of a verdict, people are entitled to ask what their relationship is.

Request for Meeting Records

"Andy Burnham must come clean and publish details of every meeting and conversation he has had with City Football Group, Abu Dhabi United Group or UAE government representatives, going back to his time as Mayor - and that includes any hospitality freebies received."

Manchester City’s Legal Battle

Manchester City have filed an appeal against an independent commission ruling that found the club guilty of serious breaches of the Premier League's financial rules, seeking to overturn the verdict and avoid potentially severe sanctions.

Details of the Financial Breaches

The league said on Tuesday that ​City had used "sham" commercial contracts as part of schemes to inflate revenue and understate costs by more than £900 million ($1.19 billion) over nearly a decade.

Political and Public Reactions

The letter follows Thursday's statement from a Number 10 spokesperson that City should face the "appropriate consequences" if wrongdoing is established.

Calls for Independence in the Investigation

Shadow Sports Minister Louie French said the government must "keep politics out of football" and ensure the independent commission is free of "outside influence." 

Manchester City’s Response

City have denied any wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Lori Ewing, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Key Takeaways

  • Liberal Democrats demand transparency on Burnham’s links with City owners dating back to his mayoral tenure—including any Etihad hospitality received.
  • Burnham’s remarks expressing concern over a forced sale prompted Downing Street clarifications and opposition accusations of politicising football.
  • Manchester City has appealed an independent commission ruling finding over £900 million in ‘sham’ deals and 114 Premier League breaches between 2009‑10 and 2017‑18, arguing the verdict contains multiple legal and factual errors.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are the Liberal Democrats demanding disclosure from Andy Burnham?
The Lib Dems want Andy Burnham to reveal any meetings with Manchester City owners or related entities for transparency after his comments on the club's financial breach verdict.
What financial breaches are Manchester City accused of?
Manchester City is accused of serious breaches of Premier League financial rules, including using sham contracts to inflate revenue and understate costs by over £900 million.
How has Andy Burnham responded to the situation?
Andy Burnham expressed concern about City's owners possibly selling the club, citing their positive influence, but faced criticism for defending them after the financial breach ruling.
What actions has Manchester City taken following the ruling?
Manchester City has filed an appeal against the independent commission's ruling, seeking to overturn the verdict and avoid severe sanctions.
What has the UK government said regarding the case?
A Number 10 spokesperson stated that Manchester City should face appropriate consequences if wrongdoing is established and emphasized the importance of keeping politics out of football.

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