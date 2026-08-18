GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK grocery inflation eases further, says Worldpanel - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK grocery inflation eases further, says Worldpanel

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

UK Grocery Inflation Eases Further in August 2024, Worldpanel Reports

Latest Trends in UK Grocery Inflation and Market Performance

By James Davey

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - British grocery price inflation eased to its lowest level since October 2024 in August, market researcher Worldpanel by Numerator said on Tuesday, offering more respite to households grappling with elevated living costs.

Like-for-like grocery inflation was 2.1% in the four weeks to August 9, according to Worldpanel, versus 2.6% in last month's report and 3.0% in the one before that.

The Worldpanel data is the most up-to-date snapshot of UK consumer behaviour and provides an early indication of food pricing pressures in August.

Official inflation data for July will be published on Wednesday.

Factors Influencing UK Food Inflation

UK food inflation has not hit the levels that were forecast earlier in the year, due to fierce supermarket competition, consumers' resistance to further price rises and better hedging by suppliers.

Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham has made tackling the cost of living a priority.

Shopper Behaviour and Promotional Activity

Shoppers Turned to Promotions

The data showed UK grocery sales increased 2.5% over the four weeks year-on-year, with 31.3% of sales including a deal.

The hot weather drove a 58.4% jump in sales of sun cream, with ice cream/sorbet sales up 26.1%.

Supermarket Sales and Market Share

Worldpanel said that over the 12 weeks to August 9, industry leader Tesco's sales rose 1.8% year-on-year, but its market share edged lower for the third report in a row. Sales at number-two player Sainsbury's rose 3.5%.

While Marks & Spencer isn't fully included in the Worldpanel data set, it remained the UK's fastest-growing food retailer with a 15.9% rise in sales of groceries.

Online supermarket Ocado was the second fastest growing with a 13.1% increase, followed by discounter Lidl with growth of 8.5%.

While sales at number-three player Asda fell 0.2%, this was its best performance since March 2024.

UK Supermarkets' Market Share and Sales Growth

UK supermarkets' market share and sales growth (%)

Market share Market % change in

12 weeks to share 12 sales

August 9 weeks to year-on-yea

2026 August 10 r

2025

Tesco 27.8 28.1 1.8

Sainsbury's 15.2 15.1 3.5

Asda 11.5 11.9 -0.2

Aldi 10.7 10.9 1.1

Lidl 8.8 8.3 8.5

Morrisons 8.5 8.4 3.3

Co-operative 5.5 5.4 5.1

Waitrose 4.5 4.5 2.8

Iceland 2.3 2.3 2.4

Ocado 2.1 1.9 13.1

Source: Worldpanel by Numerator

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Grocery price inflation eased from 2.6% in July to 2.1% in August, marking its lowest level since October 2024 (Worldpanel)
  • Promotions accounted for 31.3% of grocery sales, while hot weather drove double‑digit sales growth in sun cream and ice cream
  • Retailers’ performance varied: Sainsbury’s, M&S, Ocado and Lidl posted strong sales growth; Tesco’s share dipped, Asda improved slightly

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the UK grocery price inflation rate in August 2024?
UK grocery price inflation was 2.1% in the four weeks to August 9, 2024, according to Worldpanel.
How have UK supermarket sales changed year-on-year?
UK grocery sales increased by 2.5% year-on-year over the four weeks to August 9, with 31.3% of sales including a deal.
Which UK supermarket had the highest sales growth?
Marks & Spencer was the fastest-growing food retailer with a 15.9% increase in grocery sales, followed by Ocado at 13.1%.
What factors contributed to easing UK food inflation?
Fierce supermarket competition, consumer resistance to price rises, and better supplier hedging contributed to easing food inflation.
How did hot weather affect UK grocery sales?
Hot weather drove a 58.4% jump in sun cream sales and a 26.1% increase in ice cream and sorbet sales.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Swedish opposition holds big lead ahead of September vote, poll shows

Swedish opposition holds big lead ahead of September vote, poll shows

Image for Selling grips bond markets from US to Japan as inflation, fiscal worries take hold

Selling grips bond markets from US to Japan as inflation, fiscal worries take hold

Image for Sterling dips after data points to cooling UK labour market

Sterling dips after data points to cooling UK labour market

Image for UK labour market loses more momentum in second quarter

UK labour market loses more momentum in second quarter

Image for Russia warns Britain of 'consequences' for supplying drones to Ukraine

Russia warns Britain of 'consequences' for supplying drones to Ukraine

Image for Ukraine launches 620 drones at Moscow region in major attack, mayor says

Ukraine launches 620 drones at Moscow region in major attack, mayor says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Bond yields rise, oil extends gains as US-Iran ceasefire expires
Bond yields rise, oil extends gains as US-Iran ceasefire expires
Image for Oil climbs as fading US-Iran peace hopes raise supply risks
Oil climbs as fading US-Iran peace hopes raise supply risks
Image for Dollar feeble as rate hike bets dwindle, Iran war worries jolt bonds
Dollar feeble as rate hike bets dwindle, Iran war worries jolt bonds
Image for Analysis-Can nicotine pouches drive Big Tobacco's future beyond cigarettes?
Analysis-Can nicotine pouches drive Big Tobacco's future beyond cigarettes?
Image for Analysis-Climate damage: the next hit to Europe's public finances
Analysis-Climate damage: the next hit to Europe's public finances
Image for Morning Bid: Bond investors in revolt as Iran threatens to go 'fully offensive'
Morning Bid: Bond investors in revolt as Iran threatens to go 'fully offensive'
Image for Revolut sets sights on Australia's cut-throat mortgage market
Revolut sets sights on Australia's cut-throat mortgage market
Image for Soccer-Senior FIFA official Lamour exits after Infantino criticism
Soccer-Senior FIFA official Lamour exits after Infantino criticism
Image for Dollar edges lower against euro as markets trim rate hike bets
Dollar edges lower against euro as markets trim rate hike bets
Image for Trading Day: Bonds play the blues
Trading Day: Bonds play the blues
Image for Stocks, dollar fall after weak data; yields rise
Stocks, dollar fall after weak data; yields rise
Image for 'Rest in Power': Thousands gather in London for vigil honouring academic Arday
'Rest in Power': Thousands gather in London for vigil honouring academic Arday
View All Finance Posts