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UK posts unexpected budget deficit in July as spending rises - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK posts unexpected budget deficit in July as spending rises

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 21, 2026

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UK Posts Surprising Budget Deficit in July as Government Spending Surges

Unexpected July Deficit and Its Implications

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Britain's government recorded an unexpected budget deficit of £1.8 billion ($2.5 billion) in July, as higher government spending caused by inflation counteracted record self-assessed income tax receipts for the month.

Forecasts and Projections vs. Reality

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a balanced budget, while the Office for Budget Responsibility's projections had pencilled in a £500 million surplus — which would have been the first for any July since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Drivers Behind the Deficit

But the Office for National Statistics said central government expenditure on social benefits was up £2 billion in July compared with a year ago, while spending on goods and services — which includes staff costs — was up £1.2 billion.

Borrowing Trends and Fiscal Year Comparison

Borrowing for the first four months of the financial year stood at £56.7 billion, against the OBR's projection of £54.4 billion for this point.

Impact on Government Policy and Fiscal Rules

Overall the data underlined the financial constraints facing new Prime Minister Andy Burnham and his finance minister John Healey, who is preparing a budget for October — despite some surprisingly upbeat economic growth data recently.

Current Budget Deficit and Fiscal Targets

The current budget deficit, which must be balanced in 2029/30 according to the current fiscal rules, stood at £34.7 billion over the April-July period, against the OBR's projection of £36.7 billion.

Official Response

"Fiscal discipline is the bedrock of our UK economic stability and national security which is why we are committed to meeting our fiscal rules, with a buffer against global uncertainties," Healey said in a statement. 

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7324 pounds)

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • The £1.8 bn July deficit defied expectations of a balanced budget or £500 m surplus.
  • Social benefits spending rose £2 bn year‑on‑year, and goods/services spending increased £1.2 bn, driving the deficit.
  • Year‑to‑date borrowing (April–July) stands at £56.7 bn, slightly above the OBR’s £54.4 bn forecast.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the UK post a budget deficit in July?
The UK posted a £1.8 billion budget deficit in July due to increased government spending on social benefits and goods and services, outweighing record income tax receipts.
How did July's budget result compare to economists' expectations?
Economists had expected a balanced budget for July, while the OBR forecast a £500 million surplus, but the UK recorded a deficit instead.
What factors contributed to the rise in government spending?
Government expenditure on social benefits rose by £2 billion and spending on goods and services, including staff costs, increased by £1.2 billion year-over-year.
What is the UK government's target for balancing the budget?
The UK's fiscal rules mandate that the current budget deficit must be balanced by fiscal year 2029/30.

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