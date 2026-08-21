UK Posts Surprising Budget Deficit in July as Government Spending Surges

Unexpected July Deficit and Its Implications

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Britain's government recorded an unexpected budget deficit of £1.8 billion ($2.5 billion) in July, as higher government spending caused by inflation counteracted record self-assessed income tax receipts for the month.

Forecasts and Projections vs. Reality

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a balanced budget, while the Office for Budget Responsibility's projections had pencilled in a £500 million surplus — which would have been the first for any July since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Drivers Behind the Deficit

But the Office for National Statistics said central government expenditure on social benefits was up £2 billion in July compared with a year ago, while spending on goods and services — which includes staff costs — was up £1.2 billion.

Borrowing Trends and Fiscal Year Comparison

Borrowing for the first four months of the financial year stood at £56.7 billion, against the OBR's projection of £54.4 billion for this point.

Impact on Government Policy and Fiscal Rules

Overall the data underlined the financial constraints facing new Prime Minister Andy Burnham and his finance minister John Healey, who is preparing a budget for October — despite some surprisingly upbeat economic growth data recently.

Current Budget Deficit and Fiscal Targets

The current budget deficit, which must be balanced in 2029/30 according to the current fiscal rules, stood at £34.7 billion over the April-July period, against the OBR's projection of £36.7 billion.

Official Response

"Fiscal discipline is the bedrock of our UK economic stability and national security which is why we are committed to meeting our fiscal rules, with a buffer against global uncertainties," Healey said in a statement.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7324 pounds)

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William James)