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Finance

Analysis-China tax crackdown forces wealthy investors to assess their offshore trusts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 21, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: August 21, 2026

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China's Offshore Trust Tax Crackdown Pressures Wealthy Investors

Beijing's New Tax Measures and Their Impact on Offshore Wealth

By Summer Zhen, Selena Li and Xinghui Kok

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Aug 20 (Reuters) - A growing campaign to tax offshore wealth is forcing wealthy Chinese people to rethink their trust structures and investment holdings, lawyers and advisors say, as Beijing sharpens its focus on capital outflows and rule enforcement amid growing fiscal strains.

In late July, authorities overhauled rules to impose a 20% income tax on offshore trusts, while tax offices in major cities like Beijing and Hangzhou have started to enforce taxation on returns from offshore insurance policies.

Those measures have triggered a scramble among some wealthy individuals to assess their liabilities, raise cash to meet them and revamp investment holdings. They have also fuelled concern that Beijing may widen its tax crackdown and scrutiny of offshore wealth.

At stake is a collection of capital worth up to $1.2 trillion held by mainland Chinese ultra-high-net-worth individuals, according to a report from consulting group BCG earlier this year, that is parked in markets including Hong Kong, Singapore and other low-tax jurisdictions. 

More than half of China's super-rich individuals use offshore family trusts to manage their wealth, reports from Julius Baer and KPMG showed, translating into hundreds of billions of dollars in assets.

Taxes on offshore trusts, popular tools for top shareholders of overseas-listed Chinese companies to park their riches outside the country, will "create massive burdens" to maintain trust structures, said David Luo, a tax partner at Zhonghua Certified Public Accountants.

Offshore trusts have gained popularity in recent years as a growing number of Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong. This unlocked billions of dollars for their founders, who aimed to tap into a pool of dollar-denominated investment options.

Unwinding Trusts: Responses to the New Tax Rules

Regulatory Changes and Immediate Effects

UNWINDING TRUSTS

Before the introduction of the new rules in late July governing the taxation of offshore trusts, such structures operated in a regulatory grey area without a standardized and dedicated regime.

The new rules apply a tax of 20% on the appreciation in ​value at the time of a transfer of shares, property or other assets into offshore trusts. Income from such ​trusts and offshore entities that they control will also be taxed annually at ‌20%.

Unpaid taxes on assets placed in trusts since January 2023 and on trust income received before 2026 must be reported within 90 days. 

Investor Reactions and Restructuring Strategies

"For those preparing for a listing, they are considering unwinding trusts," said Shanghai-based Luo, who provides cross-border tax advice to clients.

A Hong Kong-based executive at a state brokerage who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter said some clients were avoiding setting up trusts and investing through smaller offshore asset managers instead.

Some may be forced to dispose of assets to meet obligations, lawyers and wealth advisors said.

"Based on my discussions with Chinese lawyers, it looks like if they have a trust and they are Chinese citizens they have to declare," said Singapore-based Ryan Lin, a lawyer who advises high-net-worth clients. "There's no running away from this, no way to restructure. The only way is to not declare and unwind the trust."

Out of the more than 50 trust clients that Lin advises, more than half are prepared to declare assets and pay taxes, while the remainder are considering unwinding their trusts. 

"Many are considering liquidating mainland A-shares to raise cash amid recent market volatility," he said.

An executive at a Chinese tech billionaire's family office in Hong Kong said some wealthy individuals may need to borrow money to pay their tax bills because much of their wealth is tied up in illiquid assets like real estate. The executive spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the topic.

Scrutiny Beyond Tax Compliance

Expanding Tax Enforcement

SCRUTINY BEYOND TAX COMPLIANCE 

For many wealthy Chinese, however, the larger concern is not their immediate tax bill but what might come next.

Within a couple of weeks of unveiling the imposition of taxes on assets in offshore trusts, media reports said Chinese authorities had begun levying taxes on insurance policy income earned offshore.

China "treats all residents' overseas income equally ... all income must be ⁠declared and taxed according to law," a local tax official was quoted as saying by a Chinese news outlet on August 7.

Bank of America analysts wrote in a research note this month that tax enforcement could eventually expand to overseas employment income, following moves last year to tax gains from offshore stock trading.

The new measures "signal broader tax reforms as authorities seek diversified revenue sources," said Carlos Casanova, senior economist for Asia at UBP, a Swiss private bank, as China's real estate downturn weighs on provincial governments' ability to generate revenue from land sales.

"Near term, that dynamic may slow southbound flows into Hong Kong and other Asian wealth centres," he said.

Concerns Over Data Gathering and Enforcement

A Shanghai-based family office partner who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter said some clients feared scrutiny beyond tax compliance, especially by being subjected to a probe into how they got money out of China in the first place.

The tax push is also supported by Beijing's expanding data-gathering capabilities.

Increased Transparency and Cross-Jurisdictional Cooperation

The Common Reporting Standard, implemented in 2017, gave Chinese authorities greater visibility into offshore financial accounts. Combined with the Golden Tax Phase Four system, they can cross-check information across multiple jurisdictions.

"The enforcement campaign is unprecedented and appears here to stay," said Christopher Beddor, deputy China research director at Gavekal Dragonomics, adding that most investors likely never paid tax on offshore income

Key Takeaways

  • Starting 24 July 2026, China levies a 20% individual income tax on appreciation when assets are transferred into offshore trusts, and on annual trust-generated income—closing a longstanding tax grey zone. (marketscreener.com)
  • Unpaid taxes on assets placed in trusts since January 2023, and trust income before 2026, must be settled within 90 days to avoid penalties—triggering urgent wealth assessments and possible unwinding of trusts. (marketscreener.com)
  • The crackdown affects billions in offshore wealth—estimated at up to $1.2 trillion held by ultra‑high‑net‑worth Chinese individuals—and is driving shifts toward approved domestic investment channels. (au.marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What new tax rules has China introduced for offshore trusts?
China has imposed a 20% income tax on offshore trusts and begun enforcing taxation on returns from offshore insurance policies.
How are wealthy Chinese investors responding to the offshore trust tax crackdown?
Many are reassessing their trust structures, liquidating assets, and preparing to declare assets or pay related taxes.
What is the value of offshore assets held by Chinese ultra-high-net-worth individuals?
Estimates suggest up to $1.2 trillion in offshore assets are held by mainland China's ultra-wealthy.
What deadline has China set for reporting unpaid taxes on existing trusts?
Unpaid taxes on assets placed in trusts since January 2023 and income before 2026 must be reported within 90 days.
Why are some wealthy individuals considering unwinding their offshore trusts?
The new 20% tax, compliance requirements, and fears of further scrutiny have led some to unwind or liquidate trusts to meet obligations.

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