GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Tesla sales in Portugal rise 186% in October - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Tesla sales in Portugal rise 186% in October

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Electric Vehicles

Tesla Car Registrations in Portugal Soar 186% in October as EV Market Expands

Surge in Tesla and Electric Vehicle Registrations in Portugal

October 2023: Tesla's Remarkable Growth

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Tesla's new car registrations in Portugal rose 186.1% in October from a year earlier to 412 units, while new registrations of light electric vehicles grew by 61.4% the country's automobile industry association ACAP said on Monday.

Year-to-Date Performance

Tesla Sales from January to October

In the January-October period, Tesla sales in Portugal rose 62.5% to 9,673 units, while the total for all light electric cars rose by 50.5% it added.

Industry Association Source

(Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio in Gdansk)

Key Takeaways

  • Tesla’s October registrations in Portugal jumped 186.1% to 412 units, far exceeding the broader light electric vehicle growth of 61.4% (stockopedia.com)
  • For January–October 2026, Tesla achieved a 62.5% increase to 9,673 units, outpacing the overall light electric vehicle sales growth of 50.5% in Portugal (stockopedia.com)
  • Tesla continues to lead the BEV segment in Portugal, holding around 15.6% of the battery‑electric vehicle registrations year‑to‑date (leraffl.github.io)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Tesla sales increase in Portugal in October?
Tesla's car registrations in Portugal rose 186.1% in October compared to the previous year.
How many Tesla units were registered in Portugal in October?
There were 412 Tesla units registered in Portugal in October.
How did the overall light electric vehicle market perform in Portugal?
Light electric vehicle registrations grew by 61.4% in Portugal in October.
What were Tesla's total sales in Portugal from January to October?
Tesla's sales in Portugal from January to October reached 9,673 units, representing a 62.5% increase.
Who provided the data on Tesla and electric vehicle sales in Portugal?
The data was reported by ACAP, Portugal's automobile industry association.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Tesla new car sales in Italy up 94% year-on-year in October

Tesla new car sales in Italy up 94% year-on-year in October

Image for Cerberus working with Goldman on possible sale of French bank CCF, sources

Cerberus working with Goldman on possible sale of French bank CCF, sources

Image for Factbox-European retailers hit by supermarket fridge hack

Factbox-European retailers hit by supermarket fridge hack

Image for French petition seeks to shut down Bollore's news channel CNews

French petition seeks to shut down Bollore's news channel CNews

Image for TotalEnergies spending more on US renewables as others exit, says CEO

TotalEnergies spending more on US renewables as others exit, says CEO

Image for Alphabet kicks off €6 billion bond sale, tests appetite for tech debt

Alphabet kicks off €6 billion bond sale, tests appetite for tech debt

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Italy new car registrations up 4.8% year-on-year in October
Italy new car registrations up 4.8% year-on-year in October
Image for German metal workers step up strikes in pay dispute
German metal workers step up strikes in pay dispute
Image for Stellantis chip shortage disrupts Fiat output in Italy, may last through December
Stellantis chip shortage disrupts Fiat output in Italy, may last through December
Image for TotalEnergies says Iran war could accelerate energy transition
TotalEnergies says Iran war could accelerate energy transition
Image for Europe's short-sighted policy on gas storage to boost costs, says TotalEnergies chief 
Europe's short-sighted policy on gas storage to boost costs, says TotalEnergies chief 
Image for As demographic crisis bites, Italy cuts school staff
As demographic crisis bites, Italy cuts school staff
Image for South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare to sell women's health product in Europe to Ennogen
South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare to sell women's health product in Europe to Ennogen
Image for Crisis-driven farming aid overlooks investment, OECD says
Crisis-driven farming aid overlooks investment, OECD says
Image for Marvell to buy Lumentum in $115 billion deal in AI data-center bet
Marvell to buy Lumentum in $115 billion deal in AI data-center bet
Image for Sterling drifts as BoE rate decision comes into focus
Sterling drifts as BoE rate decision comes into focus
Image for Manufacturing solid but strain of energy costs, supply disruptions starts to show
Manufacturing solid but strain of energy costs, supply disruptions starts to show
Image for FTSE 100 notches fourth straight day of gains as oil slides on US-Iran deal hopes
FTSE 100 notches fourth straight day of gains as oil slides on US-Iran deal hopes
View All Finance Posts