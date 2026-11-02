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German metal workers step up strikes in pay dispute - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German metal workers step up strikes in pay dispute

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

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Finance Markets industry Germany

German Metal Workers Escalate Strikes Over Wage Dispute, Impacting Major Industries

Overview of the Ongoing Wage Dispute and Strike Actions

Escalation of Strikes Across Major Companies

FRANKFURT, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Strikes gathered pace across Germany's metal and electrical engineering industry on Monday, with workers at companies including Audi, Mercedes-Benz and Tata Steel downing tools as the IG Metall union stepped up pressure in a pay dispute affecting 3.7 million employees.

Union Demands and Employer Proposals

- Germany's largest industrial union is demanding a 5% wage increase from November, measures to safeguard jobs and production sites, and profit-sharing mechanisms in sectors performing strongly.

Employer Response and Union Rejection

- The stoppage follows a second-round employer offer that the union has dismissed as effectively a pay cut in real terms.

- Employers have proposed a one-off payment of 1% in July 2027 and a 1.3% wage increase from July 2028. The proposal would also allow financially troubled companies to withhold the one-off payment.

Future Strike Actions and Participation

- The strikes are due to continue throughout the week, with IG Metall planning to publish participation figures on Friday. During the previous bargaining round in 2024, more than 100,000 workers joined strike actions on peak days.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Writing by Friederike Heine; editing by Matthias Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Warning strikes commenced from midnight November 1 across over 2,000 firms, including major auto and engineering employers; initial actions saw pickets at Thyssenkrupp Rasselstein in Andernach and RF360 in Munich
  • IG Metall demands a 5% wage increase over 12 months, job and site protection, and profit‑sharing; employer proposal—a one‑off payment and delayed 1.3% raise—is deemed a real‑terms pay cut amid inflation
  • This strike follows the expiry of the peace obligation on October 31, enabling temporary ‘Warnstreik’ actions; previous 2024 negotiations delivered over 5% raises, illustrating high expectations

Frequently Asked Questions

Which companies are affected by the metal workers' strikes in Germany?
Workers at Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Tata Steel, and other companies across Germany's metal and electrical engineering industry have joined the strikes.
What is IG Metall demanding in the pay dispute?
IG Metall is demanding a 5% wage increase, job and production site safeguards, and profit-sharing in strong sectors.
What offer have employers made to the union?
Employers proposed a 1% one-off payment in July 2027 and a 1.3% wage increase from July 2028, with exceptions for financially troubled firms.
How many workers are impacted by the dispute?
The pay dispute affects 3.7 million employees in Germany's metal and electrical engineering industry.
How long are the strikes expected to continue?
Strikes are planned to continue throughout the week, with participation figures set to be published on Friday.

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