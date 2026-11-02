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Finance

South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare to sell women's health product in Europe to Ennogen

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

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Aspen Pharmacare Sells European Ovestin Rights to Ennogen for €197 Million

Key Details of the Aspen-Ennogen Ovestin Deal

By Nqobile Dludla

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare will sell the European commercialisation rights and related intellectual property for its women's health product Ovestin to Ennogen Healthcare International for €197 million ($220 million), it said on Monday.

Transaction Overview

• Europe-focused Ennogen will also buy related inventory valued at about €4 million, Aspen said

Long-Term Supply and Manufacturing Agreements

Manufacturing Commitment

• As part of the deal, Aspen and Ennogen have long-term supply agreements under which Aspen will continue manufacturing and supplying the active pharmaceutical ingredient and cream formulation of Ovestin in Europe for at least 10 years

Strategic Rationale

• The agreement forms part of Aspen's strategy to unlock value from assets outside its core focus on emerging markets

Support and Transitional Services

Strategic Support Services

• Aspen will also provide strategic support services to Ennogen for five years for a fee of €1 million per month, and transitional services for up to three years to facilitate the transfer of the business

Financial Impact

Ovestin Revenue and Profit

• Ovestin generated revenue of about 756 million rand ($45 million) and profit after tax of 238 million rand in Aspen's 2026 financial year

Use of Proceeds

• The company said proceeds from the transaction would be subject to its capital allocation strategy, with share buybacks remaining its preferred method of returning capital to shareholders

Currency Exchange Rates

($1 = 0.8948 euros)

($1 = 16.6981 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Ennogen acquires commercialisation rights, IP, and inventory of Ovestin in Europe for €201 million in total (€197 million purchase + €4 million inventory) (sharenet.co.za).
  • Aspen secures 10‑year supply agreements and will continue manufacturing the API and cream formulation for Ennogen in Europe (sharenet.co.za).
  • Aspen will provide strategic support for five years (€1 million/month) and transitional services for up to three years (4% of net sales) (sharenet.co.za).
  • Ovestin contributed approximately ZAR 756 million revenue and ZAR 238 million profit after tax in FY 2026; disposal yields ~ZAR 2 billion gain on disposal (sharenet.co.za).
  • The transaction supports Aspen’s capital allocation strategy: strong consideration multiple, proceeds to fund share buybacks, and unlock value from non‑emerging market assets (sharenet.co.za).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Aspen Pharmacare sell to Ennogen Healthcare International?
Aspen Pharmacare sold the European commercialisation rights and related intellectual property for its women's health product Ovestin to Ennogen Healthcare International.
How much was the deal between Aspen Pharmacare and Ennogen worth?
The deal was valued at €197 million ($220 million), with Ennogen also purchasing related inventory worth about €4 million.
Will Aspen Pharmacare continue to be involved with Ovestin after the sale?
Yes, Aspen will continue manufacturing and supplying the active pharmaceutical ingredient and cream formulation of Ovestin in Europe for at least 10 years under a long-term supply agreement.
What support services will Aspen provide to Ennogen?
Aspen will provide strategic support services to Ennogen for five years for a fee of €1 million per month, as well as transitional services for up to three years.
What is Aspen Pharmacare's preferred method of returning capital to shareholders?
Aspen's preferred method is share buybacks, according to their capital allocation strategy.

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