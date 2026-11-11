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Technoprobe revenue climbs, but 2026 outlook trimmed - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Technoprobe revenue climbs, but 2026 outlook trimmed

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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Technoprobe Grows Revenue 68.8% But Reduces 2026 Forecast Amid Investments

Technoprobe’s Financial Performance and Outlook

2026 Revenue Forecast Adjustment

November 11 (Reuters) - Italian semiconductor testing company Technoprobe lowered its 2026 revenue forecast on Wednesday to €1.05 billion - €1.07 billion ($1.17 billion - $1.19 billion) from a previous range of €1.05 billion - €1.10 billion.

2023 Revenue and Growth Drivers

The company reported nine-month revenue of €787.4 million, a 68.8% rise from the previous year, supported by applications related to artificial intelligence and data center infrastructure.

Core Profit and EBITDA Margin

• Core profit (EBITDA) for the nine months ended September 30 jumped 158% to €376.3 million

EBITDA Margin Outlook and Investment Targets

• Technoprobe confirmed 2026 EBITDA margin outlook of 46%-48% and investment target of €350 million through the first quarter of 2027

Planned Investments and Capacity Expansion

• The company said additional investments of €150–200 million are planned through the end of 2027 to achieve manufacturing capacity of about €2.0 billion

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8957 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Fabrizio La Rocca and Romolo Tosiani, Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • Nine‑month revenue soared nearly 70% to €787.4 million, driven by AI and data‑center infrastructure demand.
  • Full‑year 2026 revenue forecast narrowed to €1.05–1.07 billion, below the prior upper bound of €1.10 billion, though EBITDA margin guidance (46–48%) and investment ramp to €350 million by Q1 2027 remain intact.
  • Barclays supports long‑term outlook, forecasting growth toward €3.5 billion in 2030, highlighting Technoprobe’s dominant position in AI probe‑card testing amid strong cash balance and near‑zero debt.

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove Technoprobe's revenue growth in the last nine months?
The company's 68.8% revenue increase was driven by strong demand from artificial intelligence and data center infrastructure applications.
What is Technoprobe's EBITDA margin outlook for 2026?
Technoprobe confirmed its 2026 EBITDA margin target of 46% to 48%.
How much is Technoprobe planning to invest, and what are the goals?
Technoprobe plans to invest €350 million by Q1 2027 and an additional €150–200 million by the end of 2027 to achieve €2.0 billion manufacturing capacity.
What were Technoprobe's nine-month profits?
For the nine months ended September 30, Technoprobe's core profit (EBITDA) rose 158% to €376.3 million.

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