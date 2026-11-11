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Finance

Germany's Allianz upgrades 2026 profit outlook

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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Allianz Upgrades 2026 Profit Outlook Following Record Nine-Month Earnings

Allianz Raises Profit Targets After Strong Financial Performance

Record Operating Profit in First Nine Months

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Germany-based financial services company Allianz on Wednesday raised the upper end of its 2026 full-year operating profit target after reporting a record €14.1 billion ($15.64 billion) in operating profit for the first nine months of the year.

Updated 2026 Operating Profit Outlook

Allianz lifted the upper end of its operating profit outlook to around €18.6 billion, compared with its previous guidance of €17.4 billion plus or minus €1 billion.

Currency Exchange Rate Information

($1 = €0.90)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Fabiola Arámburo in Mexico City; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • First nine‑month operating profit of €14.1 billion sets a new record, underpinning confidence in the full‑year outlook.
  • Guidance upgraded to a higher ceiling of ~€18.6 billion, signalling stronger-than-expected profitability momentum.
  • Analysts such as Metzler had anticipated such an upgrade ahead of Q3 results, highlighting operational strength and efficiency gains.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Allianz's new 2026 profit outlook?
Allianz raised its 2026 operating profit outlook to around €18.6 billion.
How much operating profit did Allianz report for the first nine months of the year?
Allianz reported a record €14.1 billion in operating profit for the first nine months.
What was Allianz's previous profit guidance for 2026?
The previous guidance was €17.4 billion plus or minus €1 billion.
What is the currency exchange rate referenced in the article?
The article notes that $1 equals €0.90.
What company does this profit outlook pertain to?
The profit outlook pertains to Germany-based financial services company Allianz.

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