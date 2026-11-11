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Credit Agricole open to selling fund manager Anima in BPM deal, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Credit Agricole open to selling fund manager Anima in BPM deal, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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Finance Banking Mergers & Acquisitions

Credit Agricole Considers Selling Anima to Smooth BPM Merger Deal

Overview of the Proposed Merger and Potential Sale

ROME/MILAN/PARIS, Nov 11 (Reuters) -  France's Credit Agricole has signalled to Italy it would be open to a sale of fund manager Anima Holding as part of the merger deal it has proposed with Banco BPM, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Addressing Political Resistance and Overlap Concerns

A sale of Anima could address any political resistance in Italy to a deal combining Banco BPM and the Italian unit of Credit Agricole. It could also avoid overlap with Credit Agricole-owned Amundi, Europe's biggest fund manager.

Government Vetting and Guarantees

To overcome possible reservations by Italy's government, which has vetting powers on bank mergers, Credit Agricole has informally offered Rome a number of guarantees over how a deal will be structured including over customer savings invested in Italian government bonds, people have previously told Reuters.

Potential Buyers and Deal Structure

One of the people familiar with the matter said the French bank had suggested the possibility of selling BPM-controlled Anima to investors the government views favourably if plans to fold Credit Agricole Italia into Banco BPM go through.

Details of the Proposed Merger

Under the proposed terms announced on Monday, the deal would lift to 45% Credit Agricole's current 29.3% share in Banco BPM, Italy's third-largest bank.

Responses from Involved Parties

    Credit Agricole declined to comment. Representatives for Anima and Banco BPM did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte in Rome, Valentina Za in Milan and Mathieu Rosemain in Paris; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)

Key Takeaways

  • Credit Agricole signalled willingness to divest Banco BPM‑controlled Anima Holding to gain approval from Italian ‘golden power’ regulators and address overlap with Amundi (marketscreener.com)
  • The move forms part of broader concessions to Italian authorities, including guarantees on savers’ exposure to Italian bonds and structuring assurances for the merger (marketscreener.com)
  • The proposed transaction would raise Credit Agricole’s stake in Banco BPM from about 29–30% to roughly 45%, creating Italy’s third‑largest banking group pending regulatory approvals (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Credit Agricole considering the sale of Anima Holding?
Credit Agricole is open to selling Anima to address political resistance in Italy and avoid overlap with its existing fund manager Amundi.
What is the proposed deal between Credit Agricole and Banco BPM?
Credit Agricole has proposed merging its Italian unit with Banco BPM, potentially raising its stake in BPM to 45%.
How could the sale of Anima affect the merger with Banco BPM?
Selling Anima could make the merger more acceptable to the Italian government and ease concerns about market dominance.
What guarantees has Credit Agricole offered the Italian government?
Credit Agricole offered Rome guarantees over deal structure, especially concerning customer savings invested in Italian government bonds.

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