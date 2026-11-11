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Explainer-Could Huang, Nvidia and company's board be held liable over affair scandal? - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Explainer-Could Huang, Nvidia and company's board be held liable over affair scandal?

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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Legal and Financial Risks for Nvidia CEO and Board Amid Affair Scandal

Overview of Legal and Financial Implications

By Tom Hals

WILMINGTON, Delaware, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Reported ties between Jensen Huang, the CEO of AI powerhouse Nvidia, and a suspected Chinese spy have sparked an investigation by the FBI, calls for congressional hearings, a review by the company's independent directors and a proposed investor class action lawsuit.

Below is a look at the potential legal exposure for Huang, Nvidia and the directors of the company, which dominates the global market for computer chips that power the AI economy.

Allegations and Background

What Are the Allegations?

The New York Times reported last month that Huang had a relationship with Alice Huang, an unrelated former executive of ​Singapore-based company Megaspeed, whom US authorities investigated and concluded was a Chinese intelligence asset. Megaspeed has faced US scrutiny over suspicions that it helped Beijing gain access to Nvidia's advanced AI chips whose export to China is restricted.

On Sunday, Nvidia's Huang admitted he was unfaithful to his wife without providing details about the relationship, which led to a drop in Nvidia's stock price. Trump said Huang told him that he had no idea that the woman was a spy and Huang has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing.

Reuters could not independently verify the intelligence allegation, which China's foreign ministry has said was "groundless," nor has it verified Alice Huang's current employment status with Megaspeed. 

Nvidia has said its board has "no reason to believe" US national security or ​company secrets were affected, though an independent committee of directors will review all available information. The company said on Tuesday the independent directors hired the Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz law firm to assist with its investigation.

Nvidia sits at the center of the ​technological rivalry between the United States and China. Washington has imposed restrictions on exports of advanced AI chips to China since ​2022. News of the affair has emerged as Democrats seized control of Congress in the November 3 midterm elections, propelled in part by anti-AI and anti-corruption sentiment.

Federal and State Securities Fraud Risks

Federal Securities Fraud

A proposed class action was filed in San Jose, California, federal court on Monday alleging the company and Huang defrauded shareholders by concealing Huang's alleged relationship. The proposed class would cover Nvidia investors who bought the stock between October 9, when Nvidia denied claims in a New York Times report about Megaspeed ties to China, and November 8, when the board announced its investigation and Huang acknowledged he had an affair. The period includes October 30, when Huang told Bloomberg Nvidia's relationship with Megaspeed was "normal and not unusual."

Securities fraud plaintiffs must show, among other things, that Nvidia and Huang knowingly misled investors, that investors relied on those misleading statements and that those misleading statements artificially inflated the stock.

The lawsuit did not specify damages but the stock lost around 20% during the class period, a decline of around $1 trillion in market value. 

Such lawsuits are often filed in the wake of a company's stock suffering a large drop, and more are likely.

State Securities Laws

Some states have their own securities laws and their attorneys general have used those laws to pursue investigations of alleged violations. New York's Martin Act is considered the most powerful and the state's attorneys general have used it to police Wall Street, including an insider trading case brought this year. The Martin Act also allows the attorney general to pursue criminal claims.

No states have brought claims and the New York attorney general did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Regulatory and Board Oversight

SEC Involvement

The US Securities and Exchange Commission could investigate to determine if Nvidia made false or reckless disclosures that misled investors. The regulator would have a lower burden of proof than a private investor class action and the SEC can obtain alternative remedies, such as barring individuals from serving as officers or directors of public companies.  

In 2022, during the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden, Nvidia settled allegations by the SEC that in 2018 it had made inadequate disclosures regarding the growth of its processors for the gaming market. The company paid a $5.5 million fine but did not admit or deny the allegations. An investor class action lawsuit over the same allegations is ongoing. 

The SEC declined to comment.

Board Liability

If the investigation by the independent committee reveals the board didn't have a proper system for monitoring the business or ignored warning signs of misconduct around Megaspeed or chip smuggling or Huang's relationship, shareholders could sue. Directors could be ordered to reimburse the company for fines or settlements paid by Nvidia. 

Investors, including state pension funds, can use their rights as Nvidia shareholders to seek internal records to investigate the board and look for potential conflicts. Several of the directors have served on the board for decades and amassed enormous wealth from their Nvidia stock, which judges have cited in questioning the independence of corporate directors.

Criminal Penalties and Prosecution

Potential for Criminal Charges

Only a small fraction of all securities fraud cases lead to criminal charges, as most violations are handled through civil or administrative enforcement rather than criminal prosecution.

Sarbanes-Oxley Act Implications

But a federal statute, enacted as part of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, criminalizes schemes that knowingly defraud investors through false pretenses. Prosecutors would need to show that Huang intentionally lied to the public about the affair in order to keep Nvidia's stock price from

Key Takeaways

  • A proposed class action (Kistenmacher v. Nvidia) alleges securities fraud by New York Times omission between Oct 9, 2025 and Nov 8, 2026, following investor losses of ~$190 billion (investing.com).
  • Nvidia’s independent board has retained Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz—led by former U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim—to investigate whether company secrets or national security were compromised (globenewswire.com).
  • The FBI is reportedly investigating the affair; congressional leaders are calling for hearings, increasing regulatory and reputational pressure (tomshardware.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the allegations against Jensen Huang and Nvidia?
Allegations focus on reported ties between Jensen Huang and a suspected Chinese spy, raising concerns about national security and Nvidia's compliance with export restrictions.
What legal actions have been taken in response to the scandal?
A proposed investor class action lawsuit has been filed, and the company's board launched an independent investigation assisted by an external law firm.
How did the affair impact Nvidia's stock price?
Nvidia's stock dropped by about 20%, losing nearly $1 trillion in market value during the period covered by the allegations and investigation.
Could federal or state regulators investigate Nvidia?
Yes, the SEC and some state attorneys general could launch probes to determine if Nvidia misled investors through its disclosures.
Was Jensen Huang accused of criminal wrongdoing?
No, Jensen Huang has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing, and Nvidia's board has stated it has no reason to believe company secrets were affected.

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