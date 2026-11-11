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Nvidia is preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang, WSJ reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nvidia is preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang, WSJ reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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Nvidia Board May Remove CEO Jensen Huang After Scandal and Market Fallout

Scandal Surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Allegations and Board Response

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Nvidia's board is preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang after he had two extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The board is preparing to meet as soon as Wednesday to determine his future, the report added.

Details of the Affairs

Earlier in the day, the New York Times reported that Huang had an extramarital affair with a company executive who reported to him.

The relationship was with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, the New York Times said, citing five people who worked at the company.

Company and Media Reactions

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.

National Security and Market Implications

The reports on Wednesday come days after Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife, as Nvidia's board investigates whether he was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

The latest revelation escalates a controversy that has drawn scrutiny from lawmakers, investors and Nvidia's board over Huang's conduct and his relationship with Alice Huang, a woman who US intelligence has said has facilitated shipments of Nvidia chips to Chinese firms.

Impact on Nvidia's Stock and Leadership

Nvidia's shares were down about 8% in after-hours trading. The stock has lost more than $300 billion in market value since news of the affair with Alice Huang broke.

Huang's potential exit would create a leadership vacuum at the $4 trillion company that has become a focal point in the US-China race for AI supremacy with its dominance in chips used to train models and power services such as OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Mexico City; Editing by Leroy Leo, Sriraj Kalluvila and Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Nvidia’s board is investigating whether CEO Jensen Huang’s extramarital affairs—including one with a company executive and another with a suspected Chinese spy—warrant his removal (Reuters, WSJ)
  • Shares plunged ~5–8% in after-hours trading as the scandal triggered investor anxiety over leadership risk and national security implications (Axios, Reuters, Reuters)
  • The scandal has intensified scrutiny from lawmakers and may accelerate U.S. legislative efforts to tighten export controls on AI chips to China (Reuters)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Nvidia's board considering the removal of CEO Jensen Huang?
Nvidia's board is considering the removal due to Huang's extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy, raising concerns about company leadership and security.
Who is involved in the reported affairs with Jensen Huang?
Reports mention an affair with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, and another with Alice Huang, who is linked to US intelligence concerns.
How has the controversy affected Nvidia's market value?
The controversy has led to an 8% drop in Nvidia's share price and a more than $300 billion loss in market value.
What are the potential consequences for Nvidia's business operations?
Huang's potential exit could create a leadership vacuum at Nvidia, a pivotal company in the US-China AI race, possibly impacting its operations and competitive position.
Has Nvidia commented on the board's actions or the reports?
Nvidia has not immediately responded to requests for comment on the reports of affairs or the board's deliberations about Huang's future.

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