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MFE remains open to further deals after ProSiebenSat.1 takeover, CEO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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MFE remains open to further deals after ProSiebenSat.1 takeover, CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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MediaForEurope Open to More Deals After ProSiebenSat.1 Acquisition, CEO Says

MediaForEurope's Strategic Expansion and Market Outlook

Recent Acquisition and Future Deal Prospects

COLOGNO MONZESE, Italy, Nov 11 (Reuters) - MediaForEurope, the broadcaster controlled by Italy's Berlusconi family, could pursue further deals after its takeover of German peer ProSiebenSat.1, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Consolidation as a Strategy Against Streaming Competition

Pier Silvio Berlusconi reiterated his view that consolidation is the best way for European free-to-air broadcasters to counter competition from streaming giants, which are drawing away audiences and advertising revenue.

Potential Expansion into France

He added that France was the "missing piece" in MFE's strategy, saying that the group, which also operates in Italy and Spain, could be interested in a future tie-up with France's leading broadcasters, TF1 and M6.

Previous Attempts and Market Challenges

In 2022, M6 and TF1 abandoned their own plans to join forces, saying requested remedies to clear antitrust hurdles made the deal irrelevant. MFE later sought to buy M6 before the French broadcaster's owner RTL scrapped the sale.

Other Acquisition Opportunities in Europe

Berlusconi also left the door open to the acquisition of television assets that could be put up for sale in Europe by Skydance, the media group formed by the merger of Paramount and Skydance which then agreed a deal to combine with Warner Bros Discovery last month.

Financial Performance and Integration Benefits

The executive said MFE's nine-month adjusted operating profit rose to €110 million from a pro forma loss of €23 million a year earlier.

The improvement was mainly driven by the integration of the German broadcaster, with cost savings progressing faster than expected, while advertising markets remained challenging, Berlusconi said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Cristina Carlevaro, Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • MFE sees consolidation—especially expanding into France—as key to countering streaming competition.
  • The TF1‑M6 merger failed in 2022 due to antitrust remedies making it impractical.
  • MFE’s nine‑month adjusted EBIT improved markedly to €110 million, aided by faster‑than‑expected cost synergies from the ProSiebenSat.1 integration.

Frequently Asked Questions

What company did MediaForEurope recently take over?
MediaForEurope recently took over German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1.
What is MFE's strategy for growth?
MFE aims to pursue further consolidation among European free-to-air broadcasters to better compete with streaming giants.
Which markets is MFE interested in expanding to?
MFE is interested in expanding to France and potentially acquiring assets across Europe.
What financial improvement did MFE report?
MFE reported a nine-month adjusted operating profit of €110 million, compared to a pro forma loss of €23 million a year earlier.
Who controls MediaForEurope?
MediaForEurope is controlled by Italy's Berlusconi family.

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