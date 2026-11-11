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MSCI to drop Strategy from global indexes, putting billions in fund inflows at risk - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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MSCI to drop Strategy from global indexes, putting billions in fund inflows at risk

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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MSCI Drops Strategy, Metaplanet, and Yellow Cake from Global Indexes

MSCI's Index Exclusions and Their Impact on Companies

Background and Rationale for Exclusion

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Index operator MSCI will remove Michael Saylor's Strategy and other companies from its global indexes after determining they more closely resemble investment funds, a move that could curb passive investment flows into the stocks.

MSCI last year proposed to exclude digital asset treasury companies whose holdings represent 50% or more of their total assets and then launched a broader review into what it called "non-operating companies." Such companies have fund-type characteristics, which are excluded from its benchmarks, it added.

Immediate Market Reaction

Strategy's shares fell 2.5% in extended trading on Wednesday.

The company warned last year that an exclusion would result in $2.8 billion of its stock being liquidated and would "chill" the industry.

Other Companies Affected

Metaplanet and Yellow Cake

Tokyo-listed Metaplanet, which also buys and holds bitcoin, and UK-based uranium-buying company Yellow Cake were also on the exclusion list. The companies will be removed from the MSCI USA and MSCI World indexes on December 1.

Strategy, Metaplanet and Yellow Cake did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Strategy's Business Model and Market Influence

Digital-Asset Treasury Approach

Saylor-led Strategy pioneered digital-asset treasuries last year, often issuing fresh debt and equity to fund aggressive bitcoin accumulation.

The approach attracted investors seeking indirect exposure to crypto and boosted bitcoin prices, but it also left the companies vulnerable to the volatility of crypto prices.

Stock and Bitcoin Performance

Strategy's shares have slid around 20% so far this year, while bitcoin prices are down 15%.

Broader Implications of Index Exclusion

Impact on Passive Funds and Investors

Index inclusion matters to companies such as Strategy because passive ​funds and other investors tracking benchmarks are required to hold ​their shares.

MSCI's shake-up could lead to outflows of as much as $8.8 billion from Strategy stock if other index providers follow suit, J.P. Morgan had previously estimated.

Other Companies on the Watchlist

Companies such as Ethereum treasury platform SharpLink were on the watchlist, according to the list published by MSCI on Wednesday.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Howcroft in London; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar, Sriraj Kalluvila and Leroy Leo)

Key Takeaways

  • MSCI finalized new eligibility rules in October 2026 targeting companies with non‑operating or investment‑fund‑like profiles, effective from November index review (reflects in December removals) (theblock.co).
  • The rule flags companies like Strategy, Metaplanet, and Yellow Cake—Strategy’s shares dropped ~2.5 % in extended trading after news broke (coindesk.com).
  • J.P. Morgan projects roughly $2.8 billion in forced passive outflows tied to MSCI removal, with potential for $8.8 billion more if other benchmarks follow suit (theblock.co).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is MSCI removing Strategy and similar companies from its indexes?
MSCI determined that Strategy and other companies more closely resemble investment funds due to their asset holdings, making them ineligible for inclusion in its benchmarks.
What impact could the MSCI exclusion have on Strategy?
Exclusion from MSCI indexes could result in billions of dollars in outflows from Strategy's stock, as passive funds tracking the benchmarks may be required to sell their holdings.
When will the removals from MSCI indexes take effect?
Strategy, Metaplanet, and Yellow Cake will be removed from the MSCI USA and MSCI World indexes on December 1.
Which other companies are affected by MSCI's decision?
Tokyo-listed Metaplanet, UK-based Yellow Cake, and Ethereum treasury platform SharpLink have also been flagged or included on MSCI's exclusion or watchlist.
How much could Strategy lose if other index providers follow MSCI’s lead?
If other index providers exclude Strategy as MSCI did, outflows could reach as much as $8.8 billion according to J.P. Morgan estimates.

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