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Avio core earnings jump as rocket maker pushes ahead with US expansion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Avio core earnings jump as rocket maker pushes ahead with US expansion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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Avio Core Earnings Climb 13% as Rocket Maker Accelerates US Expansion

Avio Reports Strong Financial Results and Strategic Expansion

By Mirko Miorelli

Financial Performance Overview

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Italian rocket maker Avio posted a 13.3% rise in nine-month adjusted core earnings to €18.6 million ($20.77 million) on Wednesday, aided by progress in its US expansion and the finalizing of private equity Advent's €109.4 million investment.

Revenue and Production Growth

• Net revenue rose 16.7% to €409.7 million, driven by increased production for its Vega-C launchers and higher engine deliveries for Ariane 6, the European Space Agency launcher

Order Acquisition and Sector Breakdown

• Orders acquired during the nine-month period amounted to about €237 million, around half of which related to contracts in the defense sector, while the rest mainly to Vega-C and Vega-E launchers

Market Reaction and Analyst Insights

• Shares of the company had fallen as much 4.6% after the results, before paring losses and adjusting to a flat trading

• An analyst from Intermonte brokerage told Reuters that the market initially reacted negatively to a lack of upward-revised forecast for net revenue

• The analyst deems the results as positive across the board

Outlook and Strategic Partnerships

Full-Year Guidance and Backlog

• Avio expects full-year adjusted core earnings to be between €29 million and €37 million, and backlog in the range of €2.0 billion to €2.10 billion

Expansion with Lockheed Martin

• Avio shares had surged in late October after it announced a strategic operation with US-based defense giant Lockheed Martin to expand solid rocket motor production

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8957 euros)

(Reporting by Mirko Miorelli; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • Avio’s core earnings up 13.3% to €18.6M on stronger Vega‑C and Ariane 6 output, with net revenue rising 16.7% to €409.7M.
  • Advent’s €109.4M minority investment underpins US expansion; Avio broke ground on a Virginia solid‑rocket motor facility in late September.
  • Strategic deal with Lockheed Martin positions Avio USA as a new SRM supplier for ER GMLRS and PrSM, reinforcing its US defense positioning.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Avio's core earnings rise in the first nine months?
Avio's adjusted core earnings rose 13.3% to €18.6 million in the first nine months.
What drove Avio's net revenue growth?
Revenue growth was driven by higher production for Vega-C launchers and increased engine deliveries for Ariane 6.
What investment did Avio receive from Advent?
Avio finalized a €109.4 million investment from private equity firm Advent.
Why did Avio shares initially fall after the earnings report?
Shares fell due to the lack of an upward-revised net revenue forecast despite positive results.
What is Avio's expected full-year earnings outlook?
Avio expects full-year adjusted core earnings between €29 million and €37 million, with a backlog of €2.0-2.10 billion.

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