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ArcelorMittal's $900 million Brazil expansion plan trudges along as imports weigh on economics - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ArcelorMittal's $900 million Brazil expansion plan trudges along as imports weigh on economics

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Steel Industry Brazil

ArcelorMittal's $900M Brazil Expansion Slows Amid Import Pressure, Tariffs

Expansion Delays and Market Challenges

By Kylie Madry

Project Overview and Timeline

MEXICO CITY, Nov 11 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal's proposed $900 million expansion in Brazil is taking longer than planned, the company's top executive in the country said in an interview, as the steelmaker studies a new process for the mill and with imports from Asia weighing on business.

Jorge Oliveira, head of ArcelorMittal in Brazil, said late on Tuesday that the firm is still evaluating a 5-billion-real ($894 million) investment to add a 1.5 million-metric-ton-a-year hot-rolled coil line at Pecem, in Ceara state, and no longer has a firm timetable for finishing the study, though a decision could still come by year-end.

"The study is taking longer than we imagined," he said.

Economic Considerations

Last week, ArcelorMittal said economics behind the project — which would install a hot-strip mill to turn semi-finished slab into higher-value hot-rolled coil — would be disclosed in February.

Import Pressures and Market Share

The potential expansion comes as cheaper imports, largely from Asian countries, have increasingly gained market share in Brazil. In September, Oliveira said imports would need to fall below 12% of market share for the Pecem project to make sense.

He told Reuters the market share was still hovering closer to 18%, still well above the roughly 10% pre-pandemic norm. He attributed the cheaper prices abroad as being artificially depressed.

Anti-Dumping and Tariff Measures

"Nobody can compete with dumping," he said.

Brazil has extended steel import controls through the 2026/27 cycle, with a 25% tariff on volumes above quota for covered products. Producers including ArcelorMittal have argued the measures helped slow the rise in imports but are still pressing for broader tariffs and faster anti-dumping investigations.

Global Trade Defenses

Across the West, countries have rolled out tougher trade defenses on steel, leaving less-protected markets more exposed, Oliveira said. ArcelorMittal already rerouted product to Europe after the US racheted up steel tariffs, though the EU has also now tightened its own import regime.

Strategic Outlook for ArcelorMittal

Through a project such as Pecem, ArcelorMittal could convert more slab into higher-value steel in Brazil, rather than depend as heavily on overseas markets that are becoming harder to access.

($1 = 5.5926 reais)

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • Feasibility study for Pecém hot‑rolled coil line has no fixed timeline, decision possibly by year‑end 2026 (economia.uol.com.br)
  • Imports, especially from Asia, hover near 18% of Brazil’s steel market—well above pre‑pandemic ~10% and above the sub‑12% threshold for project viability (economia.uol.com.br)
  • Brazil has extended steel import quotas through 2026/27; tariffs of 25% apply to volumes above quotas, but ArcelorMittal seeks broader protections and anti‑dumping actions (economia.uol.com.br)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is ArcelorMittal's Brazil expansion project delayed?
The expansion is delayed as the company evaluates a new process for the mill and due to the impact of increased steel imports from Asia on project economics.
What is the size and scope of the planned investment in Brazil?
The company is considering a 5-billion-real ($894 million) investment to add a 1.5 million-metric-ton-a-year hot-rolled coil line at its Pecem site.
How are steel imports affecting ArcelorMittal's plans in Brazil?
Cheaper steel imports from Asia have increased market share in Brazil, undermining the project's economic viability and delaying investment decisions.
What trade policies has Brazil implemented to address steel imports?
Brazil has extended steel import controls through 2026/27, including a 25% tariff on volumes above quota for covered products.
What market share must imports fall below for the Pecem project to proceed?
Imports need to fall below 12% of market share for the Pecem expansion to make economic sense, compared to the current level of around 18%.

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