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Spanish watchdog opens TikTok probe but denies government demand to block app - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spanish watchdog opens TikTok probe but denies government demand to block app

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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Spain’s Data Watchdog Opens TikTok Investigation, Rejects Full App Ban

Spain Launches Targeted TikTok Probe Amid Child Safety Concerns

Background of the Investigation

MADRID, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Spain's data protection watchdog AEPD said on Wednesday that it had launched a probe into the alleged proliferation of child sexual abuse material on social media platform TikTok brought to light in an investigation by a local news website.

However, the AEPD rejected the government's demand to temporarily block the app in the country, opting instead for measures targeting specific content.

Key Developments and Responses

Growing Scrutiny of Big Tech

• The Spanish probe comes as big tech companies face growing scrutiny across Europe over harmful and illegal online content affecting minors

TikTok and Official Reactions

• TikTok did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment

• Separately, Spain's attorney general ordered the cybercrimes prosecutor to investigate "any potential crimes related to the production and dissemination of child sexual abuse material and the corruption of minors that may have been committed" on TikTok

Role of Maldita.es and Government Actions

• The government's demand to suspend access to the platform followed investigative reporting by Spanish online outlet Maldita.es, which documented 1,183 explicit posts

• The AEPD said it would ask Maldita.es for the links identified in its exposé and request that TikTok provide information on measures taken to remove the reported content

Next Steps and Regulatory Collaboration

AEPD’s Planned Measures

Content-Specific Actions

• After examining the information, the agency said it would take "concrete, proportionate and appropriate" measures such as blocking access to links and specific content involving unlawful treatment of minors' data

International Regulatory Cooperation

• The AEPD said the lead privacy regulator for TikTok in Europe was Ireland's Data Protection Commission, which limited the Spanish watchdog's powers

• It said, however, that it would share information with Irish authorities, other European regulators and the European Commission

(Reporting by Mireia Merino and Emma Pinedo; Editing by David Latona and Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • AEPD is launching a probe into TikTok over abusive content, requesting links from Maldita.es and measures from TikTok before taking proportionate blocking action. (europapress.es)
  • Spain’s Youth Ministry had demanded a temporary TikTok suspension, citing a Maldita.es exposé detailing 1,183 explicit posts viewed 48 million times, but AEPD declined a full block. (maldita.es)
  • AEPD noted its limited powers due to TikTok’s EU lead regulator being Ireland’s DPC, and will share findings with Irish authorities, other European regulators and the European Commission. (europapress.es)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Spain’s regulator launch a probe into TikTok?
The AEPD began an investigation following reports of alleged child sexual abuse material on TikTok, identified by the news website Maldita.es.
Did the Spanish government block TikTok?
No, the Spanish data regulator rejected the government’s demand to temporarily block TikTok, choosing to target specific content instead.
What action will the Spanish watchdog take against TikTok?
The AEPD will review links reported by Maldita.es, request information from TikTok, and may block access to specific unlawful content.
Who is TikTok’s lead privacy regulator in Europe?
TikTok’s lead privacy regulator in Europe is Ireland’s Data Protection Commission, which limits the Spanish regulator's powers.
Will the Spanish regulator cooperate with other authorities?
Yes, the AEPD will share information from the probe with Irish authorities, other European regulators, and the European Commission.

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