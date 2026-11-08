GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Britain expected to cut 2030 EV sales target to 60%, Guardian says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Britain expected to cut 2030 EV sales target to 60%, Guardian says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 9, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Electric Vehicles Government Policy

UK Government Set to Lower 2030 Electric Vehicle Sales Target to 60 Percent

Government Plans and Industry Response to Adjusted Electric Vehicle Targets

Expected Changes to 2030 Electric Vehicle Sales Target

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The British government is expected to cut its electric vehicle sales target for 2030 by about a quarter to around 60%, the Guardian said on Sunday, citing government sources.

Current and Future Zero-Emission Vehicle Mandates

Annual Sales Requirements and Timeline

The 2024 mandate requires carmakers to ensure zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) contribute a rising share of annual sales, with the 2026 target of 33%, rising to 80% in 2030 and 100% by 2035.

Government Decision-Making Process

Louise Haigh, the de facto deputy prime minister, is expected to finalise the plan after a meeting in Downing Street on Wednesday, the newspaper said.

Haigh will probably approve a 2030 target of about 60% and extend flexibility until 2034, it added.

Official Government Position and Ongoing Commitment

Statements from Government Spokespersons

"The government is united in its commitment to the ZEV mandate, and no decisions have been taken," a government spokesperson told Reuters, reaffirming commitment to the 2030 phase-out of all new cars with only petrol and diesel engines.

The mandate consultation would not alter the zero-emissions target for all new car and van sales by 2035, the spokesperson added.

Industry Impact and Challenges

Potential Easing of Pressure on Carmakers

Options set out in August by Prime Minister Andy Burnham's government could ease pressure on carmakers to switch new sales to zero-emission vehicles, with existing targets under review.

Supply Chain and Consumer Demand Issues

Carmakers say supply chain disruptions and poor consumer demand make it tough to comply with the mandate.

Current Electric Vehicle Sales Performance

Sales Data and Industry Requests

Battery-electric vehicles made up 26.6% of new car sales year to date, off the 33% target for 2026, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said last week, urging "substantive" target changes to pull them closer to demand.

(Reporting by Sumedha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Nia Williams and Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • The current ZEV mandate requires 80% of new car sales to be zero‑emission by 2030, rising to 100% by 2035 (theguardian.com).
  • Following a consultation that presented options ranging from maintaining the target to reducing it to 50%, government insiders expect Haigh to approve a ~60% target and extend regulatory flexibilities to 2034 (theguardian.com).
  • Industry and infrastructure groups warn that weakening the mandate could undermine EV charging investment and hurt decarbonisation efforts, while the government insists the 2035 zero‑emission goal remains unchanged (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the UK's expected 2030 electric vehicle sales target?
The UK government is expected to lower its 2030 EV sales target to around 60% of new car sales.
Will the government's overall zero-emission vehicle target change?
No, the target for all new car and van sales to be zero-emission by 2035 will remain unchanged.
Why is the UK government considering lowering the 2030 EV target?
The change aims to ease pressure on carmakers facing supply chain disruptions and weaker consumer demand.
What was the original electric vehicle sales target for 2030?
The original target required 80% of new car sales to be zero-emission vehicles by 2030.
How are carmakers reacting to the proposed EV target changes?
Carmakers support easing targets, citing difficulty meeting the original mandate due to market and supply issues.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK employers report weaker hiring but stronger pay growth in October

UK employers report weaker hiring but stronger pay growth in October

Image for Japan Tobacco says all JT Group entities in Russia under temporary administration

Japan Tobacco says all JT Group entities in Russia under temporary administration

Image for Oil falls on open as Trump says fresh Iran attacks 'unlikely'

Oil falls on open as Trump says fresh Iran attacks 'unlikely'

Image for Cryptocurrencies slide to two-month lows after US midterms

Cryptocurrencies slide to two-month lows after US midterms

Image for How a digital bank’s collapse toppled Paraguay’s president

How a digital bank’s collapse toppled Paraguay’s president

Image for Nvidia probes whether CEO Huang was target of foreign spying as he admits affair

Nvidia probes whether CEO Huang was target of foreign spying as he admits affair

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for US asks Iraq to shut most Iran border crossings, Iraqi foreign minister says
US asks Iraq to shut most Iran border crossings, Iraqi foreign minister says
Image for Tesla to add Cybertruck shift to clear orders before dismantling line next year
Tesla to add Cybertruck shift to clear orders before dismantling line next year
Image for Binance CFO Kaiser Ng steps down, Justin Yek named new finance chief
Binance CFO Kaiser Ng steps down, Justin Yek named new finance chief
Image for Putin expands temporary administration of Japan Tobacco assets in Russia
Putin expands temporary administration of Japan Tobacco assets in Russia
Image for Berkshire Hathaway speeds up stock buybacks, though profit falls
Berkshire Hathaway speeds up stock buybacks, though profit falls
Image for SoftBank, ABB explore China carve-out to salvage robotics deal, Bloomberg News reports
SoftBank, ABB explore China carve-out to salvage robotics deal, Bloomberg News reports
Image for IMF's Georgieva says any slowdown in AI-driven growth would be factor for central banks
IMF's Georgieva says any slowdown in AI-driven growth would be factor for central banks
Image for QatarEnergy eyes NextDecade Train 6 supply in latest US LNG push, sources say
QatarEnergy eyes NextDecade Train 6 supply in latest US LNG push, sources say
Image for GSK, Moderna settle patent dispute over Moderna COVID, RSV shots
GSK, Moderna settle patent dispute over Moderna COVID, RSV shots
Image for Italy not yet taking sides between Spanish and Dutch candidates for ECB chief
Italy not yet taking sides between Spanish and Dutch candidates for ECB chief
Image for Microsoft is winding down Oracle deal to rent AI cloud capacity, Bloomberg News reports
Microsoft is winding down Oracle deal to rent AI cloud capacity, Bloomberg News reports
Image for AI rout sets off market alarm signals as traders brace for what's next
AI rout sets off market alarm signals as traders brace for what's next
View All Finance Posts