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Finance

Finland's Wartsila tops quarterly order estimates carried by data centre power demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Wartsila Q3 Orders Surge on Data Centre Power Demand and AI Projects

Wartsila’s Third Quarter Performance and Market Impact

Order Intake and Financial Results

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Finnish engineering group Wartsila said on Tuesday its order intake grew 33% in the third quarter, beating market expectations as AI-driven data centre projects drove strong demand for its power plant technologies.

The supplier of power generation equipment and marine engines booked new orders worth €2.37 billion ($2.65 billion) in the quarter, while analysts polled by Vara were expecting €2.06 billion on average.

Business Segments and Earnings

  • Wartsila's energy business builds modular power plants and cooling systems for data centres
  • The company's comparable earnings grew 19% to €212 million, above a Vara consensus of €209.1 million
CEO Commentary and Future Outlook
  • "We continue to see strong momentum in balancing and data centres for the years to come," CEO Hakan Agnevall said
  • Wartsila expects demand at its marine and energy divisions over the next 12 months to be similar to the year before
  • Wärtsilä also set new mid-term targets, aiming for yearly organic sales growth in a low double-digit percentage and a 16% operating margin
Additional Information

($1 = 0.8946 euros)

(Reporting by Marta Frąckowiak in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Order intake rose 33% year‑over‑year to €2.37 billion, exceeding analyst expectation of ~€2.06 billion, propelled largely by AI‑driven data centre power demand (uk.marketscreener.com).
  • Comparable earnings grew 19% to €212 million, outpacing a Vara consensus of €209.1 million (uk.marketscreener.com).
  • Wärtsilä reaffirmed robust future demand in balancing power and data centres, rolled out new mid‑term targets for low double‑digit organic sales growth and an operating margin of 16% (wartsila.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove Wartsila's Q3 order growth?
Strong demand from AI-driven data centre projects boosted Wartsila's Q3 order intake by 33%.
How much were Wartsila's new orders in Q3?
Wartsila booked €2.37 billion in new orders during the third quarter.
Did Wartsila surpass analyst earnings expectations?
Yes, Wartsila's Q3 comparable earnings rose 19% to €212 million, exceeding analyst forecasts.
What are Wartsila's new mid-term targets?
Wartsila aims for low double-digit yearly organic sales growth and a 16% operating margin.
What outlook did Wartsila give for its energy and marine divisions?
The company expects demand over the next 12 months to be similar to the previous year.

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