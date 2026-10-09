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Former ICC judge Navi Pillay wins 2026 Nobel Peace Prize - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Former ICC judge Navi Pillay wins 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Former ICC Judge Navi Pillay Awarded 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for Peace Efforts

Navi Pillay's Nobel Peace Prize Recognition and Impact

By Gwladys Fouche and Nora Buli

Overview of the Award

OSLO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Navi Pillay, a former ICC judge who oversaw a UN report that concluded that Israel committed genocide in Gaza, won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday "for her efforts to promote peace and international law".

This year's Nobel Peace Prize underlined the importance of maintaining an organised international order, the committee said in its citation.

Committee's Statement on International Law

"The system of international law is under tremendous pressure, and its institutions are under attack," it said.

"We see a shift towards power politics at the expense of legal frameworks and global respect for law and justice. Whenever might overtakes right, it undermines stability, trust and peaceful co-existence."

Navi Pillay's Background and Career

Born in Durban, in South Africa's Natal province, in a family of Indian Tamil origin, Navi Pillay, 85, has been a judge on several international courts, including the International Criminal Court and the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.

Role in UN Commission and Human Rights

She was also chair of the UN Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory that concluded last year that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza. Israel dismissed the report as "scandalous".

She has also served as United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Early Legal Achievements

In 1967 she became the first woman to start a law practice in Natal and the first non-white woman to serve on South Africa's High Court.

Pillay's Moral Compass and Legacy

'FIRM MORAL COMPASS'

Pillay held states and national leaders accountable and brought hope to victims of violence and conflict, and demonstrated a firm moral compass in her long career, said the committee.

"A common thread runs from her early work defending Nelson Mandela and others who stood up against apartheid to her service as a judge in some of the key international court cases of our time," said the citation.

International Political Context

The Hague-based ICC has been the target of an escalating campaign by US President Donald Trump, who last month urged countries to leave it.

Washington has already imposed targeted sanctions on several prosecutors and judges at the court and, according to sources, is considering wider sanctions in retaliation for the targeting of Israeli leaders.

Committee's Position on Political Implications

The committee was not directly criticising Trump by rewarding Pillay, according to Haakon Gjerloew, acting director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo.

"I think it's generally rather a promotion of an international legal world order. Of course, he might react to someone who has been part of the ICC, but it's not a direct attack on Trump," Gjerloew said.

About the Nobel Peace Prize

The peace prize is the fifth Nobel awarded this week, after literature, chemistry, physics and medicine. Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado won in 2025.

The Nobel Peace Prize, worth 12 million Swedish crowns, or about $1.2 million, is due to be presented in Oslo on December 10, the anniversary of the death of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, who founded the awards in his 1895 will.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, Nora Buli, Terje Solsvik, Nerijus Adomaitis and Tom Little in Oslo and Emma Farge and Olivia Le Poidevin in Geneva; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Pillay’s legal career spans groundbreaking roles—including ICC judge, ICTR President and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights—underpinned by her early fight against apartheid and advocacy for victims of genocide and sexual violence (apnews.com)
  • As chair of the UN commission that found Israel committed genocide in Gaza, Pillay's leadership demonstrates her readiness to confront challenging geopolitical issues through judicial scrutiny (cadenaser.com)
  • The Nobel Committee emphasized that awarding Pillay reflects a defense of international legal order amid rising power politics undermining global justice institutions (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Navi Pillay win the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize?
Navi Pillay won the Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to promote peace and international law through her work as an ICC judge and UN High Commissioner.
What was Navi Pillay’s role regarding Israel and Gaza?
Pillay chaired the UN Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which reported that Israel committed genocide in Gaza.
What is Navi Pillay's professional background?
She served as a judge on the International Criminal Court, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, and as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.
When and where will the Nobel Peace Prize be presented?
The Nobel Peace Prize will be presented in Oslo on December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death.
How has the ICC faced opposition in recent years?
The ICC has faced criticism and sanctions from the U.S., including targeted actions by former President Donald Trump.

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