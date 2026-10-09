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UK man charged with plot against Farage motivated by extreme left-wing mindset, prosecutor says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK man charged with plot against Farage motivated by extreme left-wing mindset, prosecutor says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Politics UK News Terrorism Crime

UK Man Faces Terror, Murder Charges Over Alleged Plot Against Nigel Farage

Details of the Charges and Alleged Motives

Background of the Case

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - A British man charged with murdering a former British minister and later charged with a terrorism offence targeting Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was motivated by an extreme left-wing mindset and hostility to Reform, prosecutors said on Friday.

The Murder of Ann Widdecombe

Joshua Kerry, 28, is charged with the murder of Ann Widdecombe, a prominent figure in Farage's Reform UK party, who prosecutors say was repeatedly hit on the head with a hammer in her home in July.

Terrorism Charges and Alleged Plot

He was subsequently charged with engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts between May 2024 and July this year, accused of carrying out research on prominent people and travelling to, and attempting to gain entry to, Farage's house.

Target List and Ideological Motivation

Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay said Kerry had compiled a list "that contained the names of politicians and prominent figures" including Farage and Widdecombe. He did not provide any other names.

Kerry had an "extreme left-wing and/or an anti-establishment mindset" and also held particular hostility towards Reform, Polnay said.

Polnay added that prosecutors would allege that Widdecombe's murder "has a terrorist connection – we say it was politically and ideologically motivated".

Court Proceedings

Kerry, who appeared in court by video link from Belmarsh prison, was not asked to enter any pleas and was remanded in custody until his next hearing in January.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Joshua Kerry, 28, appears in court charged with the July 8 murder of Ann Widdecombe and a separate terrorism charge for plotting against Nigel Farage (preparation of terrorist acts). Prosecutors say activity occurred between May 31, 2024 and July 8, 2026, including online reconnaissance and an attempted break‑in at Farage’s home.
  • Prosecutors assert Kerry had an “extreme left‑wing and/or anti‑establishment mindset” with particular hostility to Reform UK, and allege Widdecombe's murder was politically and ideologically motivated—a terrorist act. He is remanded in custody until his next hearing at the Old Bailey in January.
  • Counter Terrorism Policing and the Crown Prosecution Service launched a complex, multi‑year investigation. Kerry is charged under section 5(1)(a) of the Terrorism Act 2006. Evidence includes tool marks on Farage’s doorframe, online research of prominent figures, and attempted entry to Farage’s home.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been charged in the alleged plot against Nigel Farage?
Joshua Kerry, a 28-year-old British man, has been charged with both murder and terrorism offences.
What was the alleged motive behind the charges?
Prosecutors say the motive was an extreme left-wing and anti-establishment mindset, along with hostility to Reform UK.
Who was the murder victim connected to the Farage plot?
Ann Widdecombe, a prominent figure in the Reform UK party, was the alleged victim.
What specific acts is Joshua Kerry accused of?
He is accused of researching prominent people and trying to gain entry to Nigel Farage’s house.
When is Joshua Kerry's next court hearing scheduled?
His next court hearing is scheduled for January.

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